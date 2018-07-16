Hey, Waterloo!

We are hitting the home stretch in the registration period for this fall’s municipal election. All nominations must be in, to the city clerk’s office, by 2 p.m. on Friday, July 27.

That means you have just over a week to get your nomination package together. Now, this process is a little more complicated than in previous years: You will need to download the nomination package from a link on the City of Waterloo’s website, then rustle up 25 signatures from your friends and neighbours.

As I write this column — moments before my Monday morning deadline — a fair bit of opportunity awaits on Waterloo city council.

One-term incumbent Mayor Dave Jaworsky is being challenged by a political newcomer, Kelly Steiss. I’m surprised that there aren’t more candidates — it’s a great opportunity to lead, in a fabulous city.

As expected, hearty races have emerged in the two council wards that have (officially) retiring councillors. Over on the west side, the neighbourhoods of Westvale and Beechwood have generated four motivated candidates — Sandra Hanmer, Adam McCarthy, Robert Parent and Xia (Leia) Lei — to replace Bob Mavin in Ward 1. In our Uptown, Melissa Durrell’s departure has spurred a flurry of interest from the community with Tenille Bonoguore, Carol Parsons, Rami Said and Devon McKenzie all on the Ward 7 ballot. So far.

Meanwhile, there appears to be a dearth of interest in the other council seats. Where three incumbents have declared their intent to run — Angela Vieth (Ward 3), Diane Freeman (Ward 4) and Jeff Henry (Ward 6) — no contenders have come forward to challenge them. With all the conflict and chaos around traffic calming in Ward 3, I’m a little surprised that no one from the Lake Louise neighbourhood has stepped forward to challenge Vieth, but time will tell.

Two incumbents — Brian Bourke (Ward 2) and Mark Whaley (Ward 5) — have yet to formally declare their intent to run or retire. Currently, community advocate Jen Vasic is the only contender in Ward 5, while Janice Moore and Royce Bodaly have stepped up in Ward 2.

So, is the next person to register, you?

I’ll even give you a platform, based on the fundamental idea of "building a healthier community."