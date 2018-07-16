While improved roads and better traffic flow are the result in mind for road reconstruction, I’m not always sure this is the case.

Let me begin by stating that, in the general scheme of things, I am not an opponent of roundabouts. There are one or two that I avoid at all costs, however, and a few others that I navigate out of necessity, despite feeling like I’m tempting fate every time I enter them.

One of the newer roundabouts in town — where Woolwich Street meets Carriage Way, over by Kiwanis Park — scares the heck out of me.

It does so not because it is enormous and holds the potential for multi-lane navigation challenges, but rather because it doesn’t really exist.

It covers an area only fractionally larger than a regular residential intersection, and therein lies the problem. Quite literally, if you were to blink, you would miss it. I’ve seen this happen from far too close a range.

It can be nearly impossible to determine right of way as you approach this particular roundabout.

We should all know by now that the vehicles in a roundabout have right of way over approaching vehicles. Usually, a roundabout is sufficiently large enough that one can easily determine whether a vehicle is in it or not.

This is not the case at Woolwich Street at Carriage Way, however, and it is also quite a challenge farther down the road, where another roundabout only slightly larger denotes the intersection of Woolwich Street with both Falconridge Drive and Kiwanis Park Drive.

Tire scuffs and skid marks tell the tale of close calls, and damaged curbs reveal the challenge larger vehicles, such as school buses and garbage trucks, have had navigating such a tight circumference.