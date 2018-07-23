In 2010, Kitchener council expanded to welcome four new members, bringing to 11 the number of elected representatives, including the mayor.

This increase erased a long-standing six ward system and while few would argue the benefits of an increased diversity of opinions on council or an increase in the number of ideas being brought forward, it would be fair to say that Kitchener's expanded council experienced its share of growing pains.

In the early years of that 2010 term of council, the length of meetings nearly doubled and the number of meetings extending past midnight increased by 1,800% when compared to the days of the seven-member council.

This prompted a series of procedural changes aimed at making meetings more effective and efficient while also causing this commentator to characterize the council of the time as "dysfunctional."

My criticism was met with sharp rebuke by councillor Yvonne Fernandes, who didn't feel my description of council was fair.

I couldn't help but reflect on this exchange over the past week after learning that Fernandes would not seek re-election this October.

In explaining her decision to The Kitchener Post, Fernandes said "council's ability to make decisions around certain things really isn't there" while also voicing concern over "backroom deals" that she feels were being driven by personal agendas.

I think every councillor comes to the job with some sort of personal agenda, some issue they hope to champion during their term, but any allusion to shady deals or behaviour that is not transparent should give us pause.

Fernandes went on to say that "this recent council is certainly not amenable to making changes at budget time."

I think her comments, when taken as a whole, could be considered a dysfunctional description of Kitchener council.