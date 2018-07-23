In decrying the loss of inter-city public transit in western Canada, activists pointed to a number of arguments I'm familiar with: the lack of services makes isolated communities even more isolating for those too poor or too sick to own a car.

I also heard arguments I hadn't thought of before: Greyhound buses were a lifeline for women trying to leave abusive partners who held the car keys.

We have an obligation to help the poorest among us. Not everybody can drive, and those that can should not be forced to. Greyhound shows that public transit is a market failure but a social good. If private enterprise can't profitably operate the service, then governments should step in.

The government of Ontario already spends millions each year operating the trains and buses that connect communities, homes and businesses throughout the Greater Toronto Area.

It's done because the economic benefit of reduced maintenance costs on our roads, reduced pollution and greater mobility more than makes back the investment that taxpayers put in.

It's time to buy out the remaining private bus operators throughout Ontario, from Windsor to Ottawa, and into the north, and operate them as a single network.

Restore bus services that were cut and, better yet, coordinate these services with expanded train service on the remaining VIA rail lines.

This will cost money, but it will have substantial benefits, and not just to the poor. It will improve tourism and business in our rural communities.

More importantly, it will be a lifeline to those who need to go outside of their small communities, but can't, for many reasons. For all of us, it will help us see our province and our nation as something more than just the few blocks where we live and work.

We have a big province and a big country, and we should all have the ability to see more of it.

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.



