Throughout North America, we don't expect city transit to pay its own way, so why do we expect the same from our intercity transit services?
Earlier this month, Greyhound announced it was shutting down all of its services in western Canada, save for a run between Vancouver and Seattle.
This move leaves hundreds of small communities throughout western Canada without bus service. And given the highly anemic and unreliable performance of VIA Rail's Canadian, it means that most of western Canada will be without reliable intercity public transit.
I'm writing about this because it should be an eerily familiar scenario. For many years, people in southwestern Ontario have complained about the degrading of Greyhound and other bus services.
We used to have reasonably frequent service between Kitchener and Hamilton, or up to Leamington, or west to London. This is no longer the case.
Greyhound itself has been complaining about the rising costs and falling profits of its services in southern Ontario.
The cancellation of services in western Canada should come as no surprise, then, since they're only doing what comes naturally when a private company isn't able to profit anymore.
Though Greyhound likes to complain about competition from GO Transit, the real reason for Greyhound's failure is simpler: public transit is simply not profitable in North America.
Given the billions upon billions of subsidies we give to private car owners, through road construction, free parking and more, we have built a marketplace where public transit simply can't compete as a private enterprise.
But that doesn't make public transit any less important.
In decrying the loss of inter-city public transit in western Canada, activists pointed to a number of arguments I'm familiar with: the lack of services makes isolated communities even more isolating for those too poor or too sick to own a car.
I also heard arguments I hadn't thought of before: Greyhound buses were a lifeline for women trying to leave abusive partners who held the car keys.
We have an obligation to help the poorest among us. Not everybody can drive, and those that can should not be forced to. Greyhound shows that public transit is a market failure but a social good. If private enterprise can't profitably operate the service, then governments should step in.
The government of Ontario already spends millions each year operating the trains and buses that connect communities, homes and businesses throughout the Greater Toronto Area.
It's done because the economic benefit of reduced maintenance costs on our roads, reduced pollution and greater mobility more than makes back the investment that taxpayers put in.
It's time to buy out the remaining private bus operators throughout Ontario, from Windsor to Ottawa, and into the north, and operate them as a single network.
Restore bus services that were cut and, better yet, coordinate these services with expanded train service on the remaining VIA rail lines.
This will cost money, but it will have substantial benefits, and not just to the poor. It will improve tourism and business in our rural communities.
More importantly, it will be a lifeline to those who need to go outside of their small communities, but can't, for many reasons. For all of us, it will help us see our province and our nation as something more than just the few blocks where we live and work.
We have a big province and a big country, and we should all have the ability to see more of it.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
