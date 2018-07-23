Well, here we are.

After almost four years of writing this weekly column, I am passing the pen to a someone new.

My initial goals for this column were simple. Use my weekly 420 words to educate our community, by shining a light on local government. Explain the processes that our governments grapple with — budget season, public engagement, and the like. Express alternate opinions, when it seemed that sober second thought was needed at city hall.

Because I realized, quickly, after leaving city hall, that there is a vacuum out here. That the information that council and staff in our local municipalities think is being transmitted and received, isn’t. That the existing processes for engaging the public are largely ineffective. So, I had a job to do. And, as a champion for improved civic engagement, I relished the opportunity.

But it expanded into so much more.

With the advent of the ION construction — along with the bumbling of this file by the Region of Waterloo — our uptown businesses needed my support. As a resident of the core, I refuse to give up on our shops and restaurants and I hope my columns reminded you to come back to us, to fight for them, during this challenging time.

You were there, when my dog died. When my son moved to New Zealand. And when my father passed away. You wrote me letters of support and condolence, when I needed them the most. You waved me down, all over town, to have a chat. And in doing so, you reminded me that community is much more important than politics.

So, I thank you for being part of this adventure.

And I have a request.

Be open to new ideas. Waterloo’s greatest challenge, in my mind, has always been our devout adherence to our comfortable status quo.