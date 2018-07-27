Everyone has an opinion, but some are definitely more valid than others.

When it comes to issues that are affecting our community today, for example, proposed supervised injection sites and transportation projects, it's up to those in charge.

On supervised injection sites, we are hearing from dozens of public health officials and community groups advocating the absolute need for supervised injection sites in this reason. And we're hearing, based on evidence, where exactly they should go.

Some people with differing opinions come to council and speak their mind, while others spout off on social media, typically in a much less articulate way.

The difference between us and them, though, is experience. To put it lightly, they know their stuff.

For example, Karen Quigley-Hobbs, the region's manager of infection disease, dental and sexual health, has 36 years of experience. She's been through the crack cocaine epidemic of the late 1990s and now, the dangerous reality of opiates, including synthetic versions such as fentanyl and carfentanil.

While differing opinions and interaction with our governments, whether it's municipal, provincial or federal, are important in a democracy, there comes a time where we have to have faith in our governing bodies. When it comes to a matter where a decision like this is the difference between life and death, this is certainly one of those times.

In Waterloo, controversy has marred the completion of a year-long project to renovate the streetscape of part of uptown Waterloo. Many cyclists complain that the design has led to unwanted interactions with drivers, who, knowingly or not, park in the dedicated bike lanes.

Regional staff and Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky have stood by the design, saying that behaviour will change. But cycling advocated aren't buying it. They're calling for physical barriers between the vehicles and the dedicated, segregated cycling lane.

In the design process, which was influenced by the cycling community, the region consulted with national and international urban design bodies and even consulted with a recognized urban planner. But for some reason, the people riding the bike path think they know more than the civil engineers that have worked on many similar projects.