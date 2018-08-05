CANCER (June 21-July 22)

When surrounded by your friends, you experience a lot of happiness. You treat your inner circle like a second family. In a sense, they are even more important to you than your blood relatives because they are chosen by you. Tonight: Know when to call it an early night.

This Week: A friend could startle you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You smile wherever you go, and others respond accordingly. Though a close friend or loved one assumes that you are expressing everything that is on your mind, that is not the case. You might feel cornered by a personal situation. Give it time. Tonight: A must appearance.

This Week: Zero in on what remains a high priority on Monday and Tuesday.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your ability to look past the obvious and get to the root of a problem is highlighted. Your understanding of where others are coming from and what they really want is a skill that is continually evolving. Your gentle nature draws others toward you. Tonight: Out and about.

This Week: Tension builds over your performance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your strength emerges when relating to those around you. A discussion that could be touchy and difficult proves well worth it, as you finally see eye to eye with the other party. Do not deny what this person means to you. Make time for a visit soon. Tonight: In the moment.

This Week: A matter involving funds could stun you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Deal with a partner, even if you seem to land in a situation that involves a power play. Express your concerns, but try not to play into this person's control game. The best strategy would be to walk away and do your own thing. Tonight: Spend special time with a loved one.

This Week: You recognize how much a loved one is changing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You plunge into a project and get a lot done quickly and efficiently. A money matter could be changing right in front of you, and you might feel as if you can get it under control. Do not hesitate to ask questions, but wait for the right timing. Tonight: Make it an early night.

This Week: Many people want your help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Allow your creativity to flow. You could hear news that might make you uncomfortable. You seem to be more controlling than you are aware, but you'll get feedback from a friend that helps you relax. News from a distance puts a smile on your face. Tonight: Accept an offer.

This Week: You will get a situation involving a child under control.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You don't want to move from your home. You seem to be realizing the dynamics of a situation more powerfully than usual. You often stop and assess a problem before taking action. You'll see the matter differently when you are an on-hand witness. Tonight: Seek out a friend.

This Week: Your imagination seems to know no limits.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are more in tune with your feelings than others realize. A friend or loved one seems ready to express what is ailing him or her. Many people hesitate to reveal themselves, even with you. Your vision and judgment remain different from those of others. Tonight: Initiate a chat.

This Week: The unexpected could shake you up!

BORN TODAY: Astronaut Neil Armstrong (1930), rapper Adam Yauch (1964), actress Loni Anderson (1945)

