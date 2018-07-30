This situation is not unique but it becomes hard to blame the candidates when the election rules allow it to happen.

The only requirements for candidates in the upcoming municipal election are that they live in the city they’re running, or that they or their spouse owns or is a tenant of land there.

Thus McGarry, a tenant of land in Cambridge, is eligible to run for the mayor’s chair even though she lives in North Dumfries.

While your mayoral candidates in Kitchener all live in the city, you may be surprised that only half of the city’s 10 wards have a full slate of candidates who actually live in the ward they’d like to represent.

In two cases — wards 3 and 6 — none of the candidates running actually live in the ward they’d like to represent. And those races include incumbents John Gazzola and Paul Singh, who are seeking fifth and third terms in office, respectively.

It’s easy to argue that a candidate will best serve the riding in which they live, and this argument is particularly strong at the municipal level.

One of the candidates for Ward 2 in Kitchener, which encompasses the Fairway-Lackner area, actually lives in Ward 5, which includes Bleams and Trussler.

You’d be hard-pressed to describe any two wards in Kitchener as further apart, and you’d be forgiven for asking the candidate why he’s chosen to run so far from his own neighbourhood, and what he understands of the neighbourhood where he’s running.

Running outside of one’s own residential boundaries, for any level of government, smacks of opportunism and a lack of transparency.

Did the candidate feel he or she had a better chance of winning in a riding where they didn’t live or, worse, was a deal arranged in advance that saw two candidates agree to not run against each other?

It’s a political loophole that ought to be closed.

Until it is, however, we will continue to elect the governments we deserve.



