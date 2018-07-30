Doug Ford through a grenade into the Toronto municipal election process last week. While his actions may give cynical joy to some, they bode ill for citizens throughout this province.

Whatever the merits of cutting Toronto city council from 47 councillors to 25, doing it while an election is underway, without consultation by Toronto residents, is a shocking and undemocratic move. It’s wrong to change the rules midway through the match.

Ford claims that cutting politicians is always good, so one wonders when he will follow his own advice with his own caucus. Never mind that his reasons don’t bear up to scrutiny.

By cutting the number of Toronto councillors, all Ford has done is made it more difficult for citizens to access their representatives, and easier for big money interests to buy the council. This is a recipe to increase corruption, not decrease it.

It is true that Toronto’s council has been dysfunctional in the past, particularly when a Ford led it. It’s true that city council meetings have lasted days at a time and are a slog for any seasoned city reporter, much less the average person on the street.

But the solution is not cutting the number of politicians. For proof of this, we only need to look here at home.

Waterloo Region’s population is 18 per cent that of the City of Toronto, and yet we elect more municipal politicians than Torontonians do.

Consider: the Region of Waterloo has a regional chair, three city mayors, four township mayors, and eight regional councillors. Beneath it, the City of Kitchener elects 10 ward councillors, the City of Waterloo seven, the City of Cambridge eight, and the four townships 15 councillors between them.

That’s 56 municipal politicians; more than twice what Doug Ford would have Torontonians see following October’s municipal election.

Applying Ford’s criteria consistently, and assuming his move against Toronto city council was not a fit of pique, Ford would have our number reduced to just six.