Doug Ford through a grenade into the Toronto municipal election process last week. While his actions may give cynical joy to some, they bode ill for citizens throughout this province.
Whatever the merits of cutting Toronto city council from 47 councillors to 25, doing it while an election is underway, without consultation by Toronto residents, is a shocking and undemocratic move. It’s wrong to change the rules midway through the match.
Ford claims that cutting politicians is always good, so one wonders when he will follow his own advice with his own caucus. Never mind that his reasons don’t bear up to scrutiny.
By cutting the number of Toronto councillors, all Ford has done is made it more difficult for citizens to access their representatives, and easier for big money interests to buy the council. This is a recipe to increase corruption, not decrease it.
It is true that Toronto’s council has been dysfunctional in the past, particularly when a Ford led it. It’s true that city council meetings have lasted days at a time and are a slog for any seasoned city reporter, much less the average person on the street.
But the solution is not cutting the number of politicians. For proof of this, we only need to look here at home.
Waterloo Region’s population is 18 per cent that of the City of Toronto, and yet we elect more municipal politicians than Torontonians do.
Consider: the Region of Waterloo has a regional chair, three city mayors, four township mayors, and eight regional councillors. Beneath it, the City of Kitchener elects 10 ward councillors, the City of Waterloo seven, the City of Cambridge eight, and the four townships 15 councillors between them.
That’s 56 municipal politicians; more than twice what Doug Ford would have Torontonians see following October’s municipal election.
Applying Ford’s criteria consistently, and assuming his move against Toronto city council was not a fit of pique, Ford would have our number reduced to just six.
And while that may seem like a good idea to people who’d rather jerk their knees than use their heads, consider that our region’s politicians have kept council meetings to within an afternoon and an evening, while still allowing members of the community to be heard.
More than that, note that these politicians divvy up the work of municipal government. The regional council administers public transit, garbage collection, sewage, and police work, among other things, while the local councils handle hydro and other local utilities, libraries, local roads and so on.
Doing this, they save residents from Elmira having to trek to downtown Kitchener to sit through lengthy meetings bogged down with business like zoning variances in Ayr.
Managing the Region of Waterloo as a megacity would be unfair to residents of Elmira and Ayr and everyone in between. Our two-tier system allows us to include township residents in decisions over regional matters, while allowing them to decide their local matters in their own township councils.
Arguably, if Toronto is dysfunctional, it’s the fault of the previous Conservative government, who merged the six cities into a megacity over the objections of local residents, cutting the number of politicians to around the current amount.
It may be tempting for us to shrug and say that this is just Toronto’s problem, but it isn’t. Ford’s actions and his haste show a disturbing lack of judgment, vindictiveness, and an unwillingness to consult with the very people he’s supposed to lead.
Nobody is safe from the damage such poor leadership could do.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
