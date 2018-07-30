Among its other features that run during the course of the week, downtown Kitchener's Grand Trunk Saloon serves a 10-piece Bucket-O-Chicken ($20) special on Tuesdays that is a simply delicious dish for two to share along with a cold beer.

The idea of fried chicken conjures up pop-culture images of waxed paper buckets, a special blend of spices, Grecian bread (whatever that is) and neon-green coleslaw in Styrofoam cups. And yet, it's hard to imagine really bad fried chicken — mediocre fried chicken yes, bad no.

The fact is that deep frying is a cooking technique made for chicken. The complete immersion of the protein into the fat results in high heat coming in quick contact with the food. While water boils at 212 F (100 C), deep frying a dense piece of meat takes place at 350 F (177 C). With such heat enveloping the chicken, exterior moisture evaporates rapidly which leaves the surface brown and crisp and, properly timed, the interior moist, tender and hot.

Grand Trunk Saloon's fried chicken is skinless, boneless chicken thighs — there is much, much more flavour in the dark thigh meat than there is in the breast meat. And time is a critical ingredient too, according to Saloon chef Jason Hanoski. The chicken is brined and seasoned in a combination of black tea, spices and herbs for quite a while.

"We let all of that sit together for 12 to 18 hours and then we put it in a buttermilk marinade for two to four hours before we dredge it and fry it," Hanoski says.

He estimates that, among all variations of fried chicken that appear in the various dishes at the restaurant, the Saloon kitchen goes through around 75-90 kilograms of chicken in a week.

While there may be a sort of fried chicken renaissance taking place — just consider how many restaurants offer fried chicken or variations that might include waffles, taking a cue from the current long-sustained interest in barbecue dishes and soul food of the southern United States — Hanoski points out another factor: price.

"I think a lot of it has to do with other menu options," he says. "The price of beef has skyrocketed in the last five years and even pork is going up right now. Chicken is still an affordable option." That might be true, but I'd like to be less pragmatic: fried chicken is just delicious.

To go with the Bucket-O-Chicken at Grand Trunk Saloon, look for the house-made pickles and coleslaw as a fresh, briny and acidic accompaniment. The other must-have component of the dish is the cherry bomb hot sauce, says Hanoski.

"We take cherry bomb peppers and throw them into a smoker for about two hours until they're soft and nice and smoky. The peppers, salt and vinegar ferment for about a week or so and are then puréed."