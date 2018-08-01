An Old Order Mennonite, Amy Martin was shunned by her family.

Now she stands on a street corner in uptown Waterloo with a cardboard sign that reads: “Please Help, On the Street Pregnant.”

Martin recently captured my attention with her big blue eyes, strawberry blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail, and her quiet melancholy.

“I had sisters and brothers who, if they made trouble they told everybody it was my fault, so I got all the abuse from my family and I got sick and tired of it and I left,” Martin told me. “So, I got shunned and have no communication with my family. I’m all alone.”

My heart sank as the tears rolled down her face.

I asked Martin, who is 28 years old and far along in pregnancy, when she is due to give birth.

“My baby is due September 20. I was sexually assaulted at the shelter. That’s how I got pregnant,” she said, showing me a large scar on her lip. “I’m going to do an adoption.”

I asked Martin how people in uptown Waterloo react to her cardboard sign and unobtrusive panhandling.

“Some people are ignorant and tell me to get a job,” she said. “I’ve tried to get a job but it's not easy. I’m pregnant and I don’t have all my schooling. I can’t read or write and a lot of people have put me down for not being able to read or write, which is really hurtful.

“There’s one lady who has been helping me out for about five months now, though. She picks me up and takes me out to eat so I can get some food in my belly.”