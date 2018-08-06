Our family has had some incredible opportunities for travel already this summer, from the frantic, non-stop pace of New York City to the tranquility of Ontario’s Muskoka Region, where cellphone service was spotty and the sky was big.

Those star-filled skies of the less-populated north are a sight to behold, made possible by the lack of light pollution.

According to a study published recently in Science Advances, less than one per cent of Canadians regularly experience a dark night sky, which is a sky completely free of competing sources of light.

And wouldn’t you know that one of the worst areas for urban light sources is the corridor from Detroit to Montreal, which makes Waterloo Region one of the areas where experts say artificial light at night is causing health impacts from obesity to diabetes, while affecting the sleeping and mating patterns of wildlife.

As we gazed up at a darkening sky on our little inlet along the Trent-Severn last weekend, I asked our 12-year old daughter if she thought the sky looked bigger where we were.

It sure looked bigger to me.

With no condo towers or other tall structures to impede your view, the sky actually does seem somehow bigger, like there’s more of it, right over there, just above the tree tops.

Suddenly I was reflecting on Premier Doug Ford’s campaign pledge, albeit only for 24 hours, to open up Ontario’s Greenbelt for development, and the drastic changes that could bring.

Right here at home, we’ve witnessed a feisty battle between a midtown neighbourhood and Kitchener City Hall, as council approved plans for an office tower and parking structure to be built within about 30 metres of single family homes in the Breithaupt Street and Moore Avenue area.

While proponents can look at this as just another successful outcome connected to our light rail transit project, the sky just got a whole lot smaller for residents living in those decades-old homes.