It's silly season.

Municipal politicians hoping to make it back and the wannabes that are trying to take their seats are in full swing, as the deadline for nominations last week. You can feel the energy growing to the Oct. 22 municipal election.

This is a friendly reminder, especially in the age of social media where anyone can publish anything, to take everything you see with a grain of salt. As we know and we have seen at different levels of government, politicians (or would-be politicians) are willing to say just about anything to get elected.

That's not to say that not all politicians should be trusted, but as we've seen in previous elections, those who want to appease a certain segment of the population may sway their message in an effort to attract voters.

Once the election closes, it's on us as media and you as residents to hold these politicians accountable for the message they campaigned on and any promises they made.

The timing of this election is especially concerning for us, as the Region of Waterloo, City of Kitchener and City of Waterloo have major decisions to make before this fall.

At the Region of Waterloo, supervised injection sites will be a hot topic and there is no doubt, especially with the posturing shown by Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig, that it will become a political issue, rather than the public health crisis it is.

In Kitchener, a hotbed of development, there will be no shortage of applications on which council will have to vote before October rolls around and if political in-fighting gets in the way, it could change the shape of the landscape — both literally and figuratively.

In Waterloo, there is an impending official public meeting on a monstrous condo development planned for the corner of Bridgeport Road and King Street North in uptown. While the project seems to be doing a great service with programming space on the lower tier, an approval could completely change uptown both now and in the future.

So as councils return to their respective horseshoes for the last couple meetings, take everything you heard with a grain of salt.