Your instinct might be to stay close to home. If so, you are right to listen to your intuition. Others will find you should they need you. On the other hand, you might opt to squeeze in some R and R. As a result, you are likely to feel more vibrant. Tonight: At a favorite restaurant.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might not communicate as well as you'd like to. You feel as if you are speaking a foreign language and that people don't seem to "get it." Take charge of a changeable set of plans. Listen to what others want. Somehow you will make it all work. Tonight: Speak your mind.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Before you say "yes" to someone, make sure you really want to. Honor a change of heart. Remain secure in what you need to do. Be clear about your desires. Remain open in conversations. Make sure your budget is as tight as you'd like. Tonight: Treat a friend to TGIF.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Beam in more of what you want. You have the charisma and energy to hit a home run. Do not allow someone to change plans or cause a problem. Think positively and you will see better results. Someone might change his or her mind at the last minute. Tonight: Keep smiling.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Listen to the drumbeats. Someone is trying to tell you something, whether you want to hear it or not. Slow down and follow your intuition. You might be hoping for a certain resolution, which could color your perspective as well. Ask for feedback. Tonight: Play it low-key.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You know what you want, but at times you do not use the correct words. Refuse to allow a misunderstanding to even begin. Verify that you are on the same page as someone else, or at least that he or she understands what you're saying. Tonight: Get together with the gang.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Take a stand, if you feel it's necessary. You cannot minimize what is happening around you. Know that more responsibility will be dropped on you. Consider that you might not want to play a significant role. Be honest with what is going on within you. Tonight: Be willing to say "no."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Put yourself in someone else's shoes. You might not have the control you desire in a tense situation. By identifying with the others involved, you can find the right action or decision. Others appreciate your sensitivity and support. Tonight: Be adventuresome and spontaneous.

BORN TODAY: Actor Sean Penn (1960), actor Robert De Niro (1943), actress Mae West (1893)

www.jacquelinebigar.com