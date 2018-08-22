You believe in the power of fun and relaxation. Toss in some romance, too. Your imagination could take over when eyeing a situation that might not be as interesting as you like. You come up with a concept that could alter your domestic life for the better. Another person might not agree. Tonight: Reorganize your schedule.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Open up and let a friend know how you feel. You could have a problem verbalizing your feelings. You might be shy, intimidated or overwhelmed by your emotions. Staying quiet might be comfortable, but it's not effective. Tonight: Choose a favorite stress-buster.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your charm can make all the difference in how your words are received. In fact, if you wanted to say something nasty, you could, as the person might not even realize the true essence of your words until later. Tonight: Know that you can get past a problem.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

How you handle a personal matter could define your success. Keep a difficult person talking until you see a way past the obstacle. Through your ingenuity, you have the ability to conjure up a solution. Do that, and you'll feel great. Tonight: Make fun plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will note a certain amount of instability around your finances. If nothing else, your perspective could change. Your instincts lead you down a trail that might hold some positive events. You seem to know what is right for you. Tonight: Pay bills before deciding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

All eyes seem fixated on you. Certainly, your magnetism draws others' attention. One person, if not more, could be studying to see how you initiate an idea. Stay calm, and try to resist a feeling of wanting to push people away. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You instinctively know to take a back seat and not push yourself too hard. You could gain a lot of insight through this process. At times, you might want to interject yourself into a situation. Resist this urge, especially today. Tonight: Use your self-discipline.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have the potential of energizing those around you, gaining their support and encouraging them to do what you feel is necessary. If you change your mind at the last minute, try not to cause a problem. Tonight: Allow yourself to be entertained.

BORN TODAY: Composer Claude Debussy (1862), poet Dorothy Parker (1893), actress Kristen Wiig (1973)

www.jacquelinebigar.com