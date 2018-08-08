I know that there are a lot more people in our area at this time of the year and that includes nastier, dog eat dog people that we need to share our space with.

Not only are these people a problem out on the road, they are a problem wherever they go. It’s like they think that going up north gives them some kind of right to do whatever they want. Maybe they are just plain stupid from the get-go.

Those floating plastic jugs in front of a lot of cottages on the lakes. Hold up the water line that feeds their water works. They are not put there as targets for a Jet Ski to run over.

Over the years I have seen some strange things performed by these personal water craft. People try and run down loons, they buzz by people in canoes and paddle boards. Some even jump the wakes of bigger boats. To do this, they are within feet of the back of your boat while you are travelling at a fast clip. If something goes wrong, you just know that they will try and pin the blame on you!

Lots of times the boaters are not the sharpest tools in the shed. Lots of them swamp little boats because they do not give them a wide berth. It never seems to fail that if there are only two boats out on a lake. One will pass the other one at a high rate of speed and will do it less than a hundred feet away. While out fishing we need to watch out that someone does not cut right behind us and cut off our fishing line.

Then there are the problems at the boat launch. There are two areas at every boat launch. You have a set-up area and a takedown area. It is very bad manners to pull onto a launch ramp and then start taking off your tie downs, pull the travel tarp off, and start filling the boat full of your fishing stuff. You do this before you get on the ramp! Just like all the other boats did that are now parked behind you and waiting for you to get out of the way. The launch ramp is also not the place to do an engine overhaul.

Yes, we have all had a time when our boat will not start at the ramp. You will get about 15 minutes of goodwill. Everyone will help you if they can. After that, tuck it into a nearby slip and work on it or get it pulled out and out of the way.

Campers are becoming a problem at some of the back lakes we fish. Lots of times it is a trail just wide enough to get a four-wheeler down to the water. Over the last few years we are meeting campers parked on the trail and blocking the access.

These are not your own personal camp sites. You could move your tent and fire pit off the trail so everyone can get on the lake and fish.

The other day I was going into a lake that was just off a logging road. The only place to put a boat in was now a parking spot for a camper trailer and two tents. This also happens in the fall during hunting season.