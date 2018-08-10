Kyle King might just be the hardest working, most helpful, polite person I’ve ever encountered in retail, so his regal surname is very fitting.

A bagger and cashier at Zehrs Beechwood for the past nine years, Kyle recognizes that customer service is an integral part of the job, not just an added bonus.

“For me, it’s important to always make the customer feel welcome,” Kyle recently told me after I acknowledged his exceptional service skills.

“A simple ‘hello’ when you’re ringing their groceries through and a friendly ‘goodbye’ is essential, letting the customer know they are appreciated and that we hope to see them come back soon.”

Zehrs Beechwood has an upcoming job fair Aug. 16-17, with many positions available and student availability for packers, cashiers, floral, cold deli, and night crew.

So, I asked Kyle what advice he may have for anyone applying for a job in retail.

“More than anything, I would say, is bring a positive attitude, because that’s what you’ve got to have,” said Kyle.

“And just be yourself. My mom is a secretary with the Waterloo Region District School Board and my dad is a retired math teacher, and they know a lot about how to be successful in a job interview. I’m thankful to them as they taught me all about being engaged and making eye contact, not just in the interview but with every customer you meet.”

Good manners and respect go hand-in-hand, Kyle said.

“Fellow cashiers like Cindy, Carla and Ruth have shown me through example the value of good service and they’ve made this store like a family for me, and I believe our customers feel that as well,” he said.