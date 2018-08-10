Re: Running Outside One’s Own Residential Boundaries Smacks of Opportunism

Having been mentioned in Mr. Farwell’s last two opinion pieces I felt that perhaps other sides should be considered. I have always believed that there are two or more sides to every issue. I will leave for another day the question as to whether Kitchener City Council is “dysfunctional”. I will deal solely with the issue of not living within the Ward that one represents.

Yes there was opportunism on my part but I don’t believe there was any lack of transparency. I have never hidden the fact that I don’t reside in Ward 3. As a matter of fact one of my main slogans has always been “You don’t need me as your neighbour but as your advocate at City Hall”.

On the question of opportunism…Yes I took advantage of an opportunity to run for City Council in a by-election in 2002. I had been “released” by my employer before my normal retirement age. Having spent many years in the municipal field in the area of Finance I was not quite ready to hang up my calculator. I felt I still had a lot to offer and I did enjoy serving the public. I took the opportunity to run in a by-election that had the largest number of candidates to ever run in a single ward-13 in total. An opportunity came along and I took it. I guess that is opportunism.

I was fortunate to win the by-election with a majority of 31 votes. At the next election it made some sense for me to run for re-election in the ward that I was representing at that time as opposed to running in the ward in which I resided. And NO; I did not ever arrange a deal with any other candidates to agree not to run against one another.

Ward 3 is a very large and diverse ward ranging from the Deer Ridge/Hidden Valley area to the Traynor/Vanier area. There are some very divergent economic and social demographics in the ward. Because I don’t reside in one specific neighbourhood of the ward I am able to make less biased decisions affecting the entire ward.

Recently, in a highly contested zone change application in the Breithaupt St. area of Kitchener the ward Councillor recused herself from all debate because she owned property near the location of the zone change application. The residents of that ward lacked an advocate during the entire debate.

Over ninety percent of the discussions at City Council relate to areas outside of the ward that one represents. They deal with the many issues relating to the entire community as opposed to specific matters affecting a small neighbourhood.

I agree that candidates must live in the municipality. However a municipality is made up of hundreds of individual neighbourhoods not just 10 wards. Before we write this off as a political loophole much more thought and debate is required.