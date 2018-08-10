Re: Waterloo cyclist takes on bad drivers with video camera, reports them to police

It appears that you failed to properly scrutinize some of the source material linked in your article.

The second video, in which the cyclist is very clearly in the wrong, is presented as an example of careless or dangerous drivers being held to account by a citizen activist and his camera. In fact it illustrates exactly the opposite - namely that of a selfish and unsafe cyclist who creates conflict and danger where none aught to have existed.

The driver in that video is correctly pulling into the bike lane at the hashed line in advance of making a right hand turn, which is advised for safety reasons - precisely so that a careless cyclist who fails to stop for traffic when approaching that vehicle from behind - doesn’t put themselves in the driver’s blind spot during their turn, potentially causing a serious accident.

In that scenario, the cyclist is obligated to stop and wait for the traffic ahead to clear, just like every other vehicle on the road. The cyclist was 100% in the wrong, and only exacerbated the matter by striking the other vehicle as he passed it.

Please consider assessing your source material more carefully in the future, or consulting a subject matter expert for clarification if you are unsure of what you’re seeing.

This is the sort of easily avoidable error by journalists that lend accusations of ‘Fake News’ their plausibility.

Michael Varey

Hamilton, ON