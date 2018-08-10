Credit cards are typically readily available to college and university students but they can drown you in debt. They can also be helpful in an emergency or for establishing a credit history. Make the responsible choice.

5. Don’t pay needless fees

Universities often charge for a student medical plan but you can opt out of the school’s coverage when you’re covered by a parent’s plan.

6. Buy used textbooks

A lot of learning is now done on e-devices but when you need traditional textbooks, buy used — and sell them at the end of the semester.

7. Take advantage of free or inexpensive programs

Use the school gym or clubs and sporting events.

8. Eat economically

If your tuition includes a meal card use it instead of eating at restaurants. If you’re not on a meal plan, cooking your own food saves money.

9. Shop economically

Use your student card — look for businesses that offer student discounts. Shop around for bargains and use money-off coupons.

10. Make the most of government relief for students

File a tax return to take advantage of tax deductions and tax credits for tuition fees, moving expenses, student loan interest, GST refunds and so on. Filing a tax return also allows you to build RRSP contribution room for the future.

Talk to a professional adviser about these and other strategies for relieving the financial stress of your education and for a sound financial future after graduation.

This column, written and published by Investors Group Financial Services Inc. (in Québec — a Financial Services Firm), and Investors Group Securities Inc. (in Québec, a firm in Financial Planning) presents general information only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell any investments. Contact your own adviser for specific advice about your circumstances. For more information on this topic please contact your Investors Group Consultant.