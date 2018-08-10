A government that's not touting its own record and singing its own praises is a government that's not working hard enough.

Typically, this messaging is delivered through media releases from government offices, or carefully crafted statements at public events.

And there's nothing new about the tactic.

Those who play this game the best will send frequent media releases in hopes that at least some will be picked up by reporters and generate positive news coverage, getting the politician's name in the news more often, and making it more likely that the name will be on your mind the next time you see it on a ballot.