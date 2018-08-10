LETTER | Best cities rankings are mostly subjective

Waterloo Chronicle

Dear editor,

Just wondering why the best cities criteria worked when it ranked Waterloo number 30 but doesn’t when it ranks us at number 52? (Waterloo Chronicle, Aug. 9 issue)

In truth, one shouldn’t take these mostly subjective rankings too seriously - remember the smartest city designation?

Bruce Antonello

