Dear editor,
Just wondering why the best cities criteria worked when it ranked Waterloo number 30 but doesn’t when it ranks us at number 52? (Waterloo Chronicle, Aug. 9 issue)
In truth, one shouldn’t take these mostly subjective rankings too seriously - remember the smartest city designation?
Bruce Antonello
