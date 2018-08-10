Dear editor,

As a regular user of GO Transit to get to meetings, plays, grandkid visits and more in Toronto, I want to create a mistaken impression left by Karen Scian's June 28 column Not a lot of good options to get to Toronto.

Ever since Google Maps incorporated both local (Grand River Transit) and intercity transit into its "DIRECTIONS" function, planning car-free trips to Toronto has been a dream.

Simply type in the street address of your Toronto destination in your browser search bar. When a Google map of the location comes up, click on DIRECTIONS in the lower right hand corner of the map. In the next screen, fill in the street address of your starting point, and then click on the bus icon. You will instantly get four possible routes, as well as a "SCHEDULE EXPLORER" link where you can quickly see which is the shortest or easiest route.

Related Content Not a lot of good options to get to Toronto

As well, you can plan trips in advance, by choosing the "ARRIVE BY" or "DEPART AT" options in the "LEAVE" menu.

True, some routes seem complicated, with many transfers. But Google has never let me down, and it has introduced me to some really neat routes I never would have discovered, such as the Mississauga Transitway paralleling the always backed up 401, but frequented only by high speed buses.

And even if the GO bus does get stuck in traffic, it's no bother. It just means I get even more reading done that trip.

Kae Elgie

