I've been angry watching this individual lie, blatantly and callously, and bring about abusive policies that have hurt thousands both within America and without.

I'm aware of Canadians vowing not to travel to the U.S. until sanity is restored in the White House. Increasing reports of people harassed at the border, and the unforgivable separation of asylum-seeking parents from their children have made me uncomfortably aware of my white privilege as I breeze through the border checks.

I understand the feelings behind calls to boycott travel to the U.S. I'm here because our situation is complicated. Erin is Canadian, but she is also American. Her longtime friends and family, many of whom we're visiting on this trip, are all American.

All are committed to defeating Trump at the next available opportunity. So, it's worth remembering that the U.S. is more than just what we see on the news. It's a deeply divided country.

The depth of the animosity in American politics makes Canadian politics look tame by comparison and should warn us away from similar partisan displays by our parties.

But both sides are still American, even if some, in their temper, have said, "America, love it or leave it."

Erin left America for love, not because she didn't love America. And asking her to stay away is asking her to cede her birth country to people who want to take it away from her.

And that's why we're here. Way more Americans voted against Trump than for him. They have a right to stay American and demand better from their country.

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.



