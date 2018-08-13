Today, I am writing in Grand Junction, Colo. Six days ago, Erin, the kids and I left Kitchener and headed west. We have driven over 3,000 miles through seven states.
We're off to California to see my father-in-law and his wife.
Erin was born and raised in Iowa and Nebraska. For years, it became an annual tradition, during summer and for many Christmases, to head west to visit my in-laws, the kids' grandparents, and the extended family.
Iowa is an easy two-day drive from Kitchener. We'd stop somewhere around Chicago and could easily make it to our destination in Des Moines or Omaha the next day. The kids proved themselves to be travelling troopers.
But then my mother-in-law and her husband immigrated to Canada, while my father-in-law and his wife went west to California. As a result, it's been a while since we've taken the trip to the American Midwest.
Erin thought that it was past time for our kids to visit their maternal grandfather. Flying to California is prohibitively expensive, but thanks to a loaned Prius from my mother-in-law, driving is reasonable.
Financially speaking, that is. California is almost three times the distance from Kitchener as Iowa, and the troopers in the back seat are now in their tweens.
However, we resolved to take it in manageable amounts, with stops along the way to see some of the best scenery the U.S. has to offer.
We've come to appreciate how Kansas is literally flatter than a pancake (scientists proved it to be true), and the kids have been in awe over the mountains of Colorado. We took a tram up to a 12,000-foot summit at the continental divide. Everybody we've met has been welcoming.
And while driving, I've been thinking about the strained relationship between Canada and the United States, caused by the bull-in-a-china-shop that now resides in the Oval Office.
I've been angry watching this individual lie, blatantly and callously, and bring about abusive policies that have hurt thousands both within America and without.
I'm aware of Canadians vowing not to travel to the U.S. until sanity is restored in the White House. Increasing reports of people harassed at the border, and the unforgivable separation of asylum-seeking parents from their children have made me uncomfortably aware of my white privilege as I breeze through the border checks.
I understand the feelings behind calls to boycott travel to the U.S. I'm here because our situation is complicated. Erin is Canadian, but she is also American. Her longtime friends and family, many of whom we're visiting on this trip, are all American.
All are committed to defeating Trump at the next available opportunity. So, it's worth remembering that the U.S. is more than just what we see on the news. It's a deeply divided country.
The depth of the animosity in American politics makes Canadian politics look tame by comparison and should warn us away from similar partisan displays by our parties.
But both sides are still American, even if some, in their temper, have said, "America, love it or leave it."
Erin left America for love, not because she didn't love America. And asking her to stay away is asking her to cede her birth country to people who want to take it away from her.
And that's why we're here. Way more Americans voted against Trump than for him. They have a right to stay American and demand better from their country.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
Today, I am writing in Grand Junction, Colo. Six days ago, Erin, the kids and I left Kitchener and headed west. We have driven over 3,000 miles through seven states.
We're off to California to see my father-in-law and his wife.
Erin was born and raised in Iowa and Nebraska. For years, it became an annual tradition, during summer and for many Christmases, to head west to visit my in-laws, the kids' grandparents, and the extended family.
Iowa is an easy two-day drive from Kitchener. We'd stop somewhere around Chicago and could easily make it to our destination in Des Moines or Omaha the next day. The kids proved themselves to be travelling troopers.
But then my mother-in-law and her husband immigrated to Canada, while my father-in-law and his wife went west to California. As a result, it's been a while since we've taken the trip to the American Midwest.
Erin thought that it was past time for our kids to visit their maternal grandfather. Flying to California is prohibitively expensive, but thanks to a loaned Prius from my mother-in-law, driving is reasonable.
Financially speaking, that is. California is almost three times the distance from Kitchener as Iowa, and the troopers in the back seat are now in their tweens.
However, we resolved to take it in manageable amounts, with stops along the way to see some of the best scenery the U.S. has to offer.
We've come to appreciate how Kansas is literally flatter than a pancake (scientists proved it to be true), and the kids have been in awe over the mountains of Colorado. We took a tram up to a 12,000-foot summit at the continental divide. Everybody we've met has been welcoming.
And while driving, I've been thinking about the strained relationship between Canada and the United States, caused by the bull-in-a-china-shop that now resides in the Oval Office.
I've been angry watching this individual lie, blatantly and callously, and bring about abusive policies that have hurt thousands both within America and without.
I'm aware of Canadians vowing not to travel to the U.S. until sanity is restored in the White House. Increasing reports of people harassed at the border, and the unforgivable separation of asylum-seeking parents from their children have made me uncomfortably aware of my white privilege as I breeze through the border checks.
I understand the feelings behind calls to boycott travel to the U.S. I'm here because our situation is complicated. Erin is Canadian, but she is also American. Her longtime friends and family, many of whom we're visiting on this trip, are all American.
All are committed to defeating Trump at the next available opportunity. So, it's worth remembering that the U.S. is more than just what we see on the news. It's a deeply divided country.
The depth of the animosity in American politics makes Canadian politics look tame by comparison and should warn us away from similar partisan displays by our parties.
But both sides are still American, even if some, in their temper, have said, "America, love it or leave it."
Erin left America for love, not because she didn't love America. And asking her to stay away is asking her to cede her birth country to people who want to take it away from her.
And that's why we're here. Way more Americans voted against Trump than for him. They have a right to stay American and demand better from their country.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
Today, I am writing in Grand Junction, Colo. Six days ago, Erin, the kids and I left Kitchener and headed west. We have driven over 3,000 miles through seven states.
We're off to California to see my father-in-law and his wife.
Erin was born and raised in Iowa and Nebraska. For years, it became an annual tradition, during summer and for many Christmases, to head west to visit my in-laws, the kids' grandparents, and the extended family.
Iowa is an easy two-day drive from Kitchener. We'd stop somewhere around Chicago and could easily make it to our destination in Des Moines or Omaha the next day. The kids proved themselves to be travelling troopers.
But then my mother-in-law and her husband immigrated to Canada, while my father-in-law and his wife went west to California. As a result, it's been a while since we've taken the trip to the American Midwest.
Erin thought that it was past time for our kids to visit their maternal grandfather. Flying to California is prohibitively expensive, but thanks to a loaned Prius from my mother-in-law, driving is reasonable.
Financially speaking, that is. California is almost three times the distance from Kitchener as Iowa, and the troopers in the back seat are now in their tweens.
However, we resolved to take it in manageable amounts, with stops along the way to see some of the best scenery the U.S. has to offer.
We've come to appreciate how Kansas is literally flatter than a pancake (scientists proved it to be true), and the kids have been in awe over the mountains of Colorado. We took a tram up to a 12,000-foot summit at the continental divide. Everybody we've met has been welcoming.
And while driving, I've been thinking about the strained relationship between Canada and the United States, caused by the bull-in-a-china-shop that now resides in the Oval Office.
I've been angry watching this individual lie, blatantly and callously, and bring about abusive policies that have hurt thousands both within America and without.
I'm aware of Canadians vowing not to travel to the U.S. until sanity is restored in the White House. Increasing reports of people harassed at the border, and the unforgivable separation of asylum-seeking parents from their children have made me uncomfortably aware of my white privilege as I breeze through the border checks.
I understand the feelings behind calls to boycott travel to the U.S. I'm here because our situation is complicated. Erin is Canadian, but she is also American. Her longtime friends and family, many of whom we're visiting on this trip, are all American.
All are committed to defeating Trump at the next available opportunity. So, it's worth remembering that the U.S. is more than just what we see on the news. It's a deeply divided country.
The depth of the animosity in American politics makes Canadian politics look tame by comparison and should warn us away from similar partisan displays by our parties.
But both sides are still American, even if some, in their temper, have said, "America, love it or leave it."
Erin left America for love, not because she didn't love America. And asking her to stay away is asking her to cede her birth country to people who want to take it away from her.
And that's why we're here. Way more Americans voted against Trump than for him. They have a right to stay American and demand better from their country.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.