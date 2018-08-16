New Years might get all the hype for gym memberships and goal setting but it’s actually September where gyms notice the biggest surge in new members. With this surge there are thousands of wide-eyed, inexperienced gym goers looking for help - professional help. Now, there definitely are a lot of perks to hiring a coach (I should know, it’s what I do for a living) but there are also some great reasons why you should considering going in alone this month.

The first reason, and the one people focus on most, is the cost. Personal training, like any other one-to-one service is absolutely a premium product. Obviously with this level of service comes tremendous value and access to years of experience with which you can fast track yourself towards your goals. So what’s the best, cost effective, alternative? Books! That’s right, boring old books. In a few minutes online, or at Chapters, you can find hundreds of great books written by some of the world’s best coaches where they cover the training and diet information you need to be successful. The best part? You can buy one of these for less than 30 minutes with an average trainer.

The next, and most important, benefit to training on your own is found in the value of self experimentation. During one of my pilgrimages to learn from the world’s top strength coach he told me that, “No one will ever be as good a coach for you as you can be.” And this is advice I repeat to my clients as well.

Whether you get advice from a personal trainer at your gym, from a book, from a blog, from the next editions of this column - wherever you get your advice from - none of it matters unless it works for you. If it doesn’t make you feel the way you want to feel, if it doesn’t get you the results you want or if you simply don’t enjoy it then regardless how good the advice is it simply isn’t for you, and that’s fine! By taking your training into your own hands, by experimenting on yourself, you’ll find the right answers for you in a more meaningful, powerful way than if you blindly followed the program or advice of anyone else. And not only that, when you’ve got your hands on the wheel you’ll have the freedom, and ability, to adjust as necessary and when necessary without the feeling of helplessness that comes from always having to look to someone else for answers.

I hope this inspires you to head into the gym this month feeling creative and ready to experiment in pursuit of the methods that work best for you. In the next editions we’ll begin to cover the best options you can include in your experiments when it comes to getting results both in the gym and in the kitchen but if you start now you’ll have a great head start!

Craig Bongelli is the owner of Lil’s Gym in Kitchener. In his 10 years as a professional coach he’s worked with world champions, Olympians and some of the top athletes in Canada and the US.