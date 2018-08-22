Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s pledge to find “efficiencies” in the provincial budget will no doubt be felt locally.

A report presented last week to regional council identifies the programs and projects that could be affected by any provincial cuts, and it’s wise to be conducting this analysis in the early days of the Ford administration.

The report tells us that the Region of Waterloo receives almost $270 million in annual funding from the province, an amount that has increased by more than 27 per cent over the past four years.

Most of the provincial funding is funnelled locally through community services, public health and emergency services programs, which would include affordable housing, public transit and child care.

Though it will take time for the full financial impact on the region to crystallize, we can already look to the cancellation of the cap and trade program and its elimination of grants for things like commuter cycling funds and social housing apartment improvements.

Given the Ontario government’s pledge to reduce provincial sales taxes on gasoline, we can also speculate on a subsequent reduction to gas tax transfers passed on to municipalities. Currently, Waterloo Region receives about $11 million per year in provincial gas tax transfers.

How much — if any — of this funding is in jeopardy remains to be seen and while it’s prudent to be preparing for change, it also makes sense to ensure our own fiscal house is in order.

To that end, sound fiscal management in the past has left our regional government with about $10 million in a “rainy day” fund that could be called upon to lessen the blow from any near-term cuts by the province.

Ford has promised to find some $6 billion in efficiencies, which amounts to only about five per cent of the province’s overall budget.

While analyzing the potential impact provincial cuts would have on the Region of Waterloo is no doubt important, it’s equally important for us to plan ahead.