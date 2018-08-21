When we embarked on a three-week trip across the continent to visit my father-in-law and his wife in California, we realized it would push our endurance.

After all, there are four of us inside one Prius. We are travelling over 500 kilometres a day, entering the hottest part of the United States during the hottest time of the year.

But Erin, ever the writer and businessperson, pointed out that we were making memories for our children and creating fodder for future novels.

They say travel broadens the mind, and this is true. I've seen scenery that I could not have seen elsewhere.

After the friendly and inspiring mountains of Colorado, we felt that the scenery of Utah wanted to kill us. It was flat and yellow and rocky, with every exit from the interstate warning of "NO SERVICES!"

Then we turned off the interstate and headed down to Capitol Reef National Park, and followed Utah Highway 12 across the Devil's Backbone, and stopped to look out over Bryce Canyon. Utah's scenery is colourful and striking. Still alien, but utterly breathtaking.

We've met friendly people, including a café owner who served wonderful burgers and dry cappuccinos in a land where Starbucks stores were few and far between. In California, we had a friendly old woman hand out samples of sea glass to the children.

And we've spent a lot of time in the car, providing fodder for those novels, some of which will be comedies.

For instance, in Monterey, Calif., I took Daughter the Elder into a candy store, mostly to ask her what it felt like to be a kid in a candy store. This bright and cheery shop, full of confections, was playing a Depeche Mode song giving me flashbacks to my high school.

I should say that Daughter the Elder has grown into a good kid, but she's an observant one. She knows about swearing, even though she doesn't often partake herself, having learned plenty of words at school, and at least a few words from our music playlists in the car.