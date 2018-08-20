Located in what might be called the “ArtHaus150” building on the west side of Victoria Street South between Park and Theresa streets, Taste of Seoul (www.tasteofseoul.ca) is a twice-a-week pop-up restaurant that is mostly commercial kitchen, but one which serves up, among other meals, a very good bibimbap, a favourite dish of mine.

The small venue, with informal seating for about 10, is located at 154 Victoria St. S. and started serving sit-in and take-away meals from the spot about six months ago. It’s open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and has built quite a loyal following. You can also find Taste of Seoul popping up regularly at Vincenzo’s in Waterloo and at both the Kitchener and St. Jacobs markets.

At the Victoria Street location, you’ll find udon noodles, japchae (glass noodles), rice bowls and sides of miso soup and kimchee. The bibimbap ($12) is a classic Korean dish of rice, vegetables, a protein, a couple of sauces and usually a sunny side-up fried egg. It’s bowl of goodness that is balanced in its flavours and textures and sparkles with its presentation.

The word bibimbap translates to something akin to “mixed rice” — and the best way to eat the dish is to mix it all together and gobble it down. For that, there’s both chopsticks and, traditionally, a long-handled spoon.

Owner Jin Hwa Chye says the dish is often prepared with cooked vegetables, but the Taste of Seoul version has a good healthy dose of fresh lettuces and ribbons of cucumber.

“We kind of do it like a salad,” she says. “There are six kinds of vegetables that we put in it and add our homemade teriyaki sauce, and a sauce of fermented red pepper paste.”

The protein choices you can select are beef, pork, chicken or salmon, and of course a vegetarian version. It’s a very large bowl, which, I dare say, could just about feed two people. The process of eating it is simple: Take the bibimbap ingredients as they are presented to you in the bowl and observe how beautiful they look — like an artist’s paint palette. Then, with your chopsticks, take the meat, the veg, the egg and the rice and mix them all up together so you get a bit of each of the morsels in a bite.

If there is anything missing here, it’s what might be known as the nurungji — the beautiful grains of rice that have turned brown and toasted and crispy-caramelized on the bottom of the bowl. A serving vessel that is often used for bibimbap is a stone dolsot bowl that is heated to blistering hot. When the rice is tucked into the bottom of the dolsot, it develops a crispy, candied coating that’s unbeatably delicious.

Likely for logistical reasons and getting take-away lunches out quickly, Taste of Seoul does not use a dolsot, but, regardless, the combination of ingredients still makes this dish one of the great bowls of food found in world, one not to be skipped.

Look for Taste of Seoul to open from Tuesday to Friday beginning in September.

