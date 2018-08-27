With a federal election still more than a year away, the issues that will shape that vote are beginning to swirl.
In the midst of an exceptionally violent summer, Toronto council called for a handgun ban within the city.
Not long after, Montreal upped the ante by calling for a nationwide ban on handguns and military-style assault weapons.
With Prime Minister Trudeau indicating at least an openness to considering a handgun ban, we should be bracing ourselves for the national debate on gun control.
It’s important that we frame this debate appropriately and ensure that it’s evidence-based and not based solely on the heightened emotions brought on by recent, tragic events in Toronto and Fredericton.
For starters, the gun used in the killing of four people – two of them police officers – in Fredericton was a legally obtainable long gun, not a military-style assault rifle or handgun.
Furthermore, while it was a handgun used in the deadly Danforth shooting in Toronto, we must remember that Canada’s existing gun control laws do not permit the firearm to be used in such a manner. It’s not as though it’s legal to walk into a busy urban area of Canada and open fire with a handgun.
So why would we think an outright ban on handguns – in a city or anywhere in the country – could prevent the same already-illegal activity from being carried out again?
Then there’s the issue of numbers.
While we continue to debate the source of guns being used to commit crimes in Canada, we can turn to Statistics Canada for a 2016 report that looks at firearms and violent crime.
It says “among victims of violent crime, firearms were the cause of injury for just under 1%” while noting that the rate of firearm-related violent crime actually fell from 2009 to 2016.
This suggests that a spike in gun violence this year may be an anomaly as opposed to the beginning of a trend.
If we’re going to have an honest national conversation about gun control, maybe we should consider the case of a 42-year old British Columbia woman who pleaded guilty to four counts of firearms trafficking.
Christina Stover, licensed to buy firearms, made multiple purchases in a matter of months and sold the guns to the black market.
She was caught after a gun shop employee noticed the suspicious shopping pattern and alerted authorities.
In other words, one of our checks and balances for legal gun owners is operating as it should. A gun shop employee does not take lightly the sale of any firearm.
In sentencing Stover, the judge in the case called it “one of the most serious crimes one can commit in Canada.”
And for committing that most serious of crimes, Stover was sentenced to a mere three-and-a-half years in prison.
That just doesn’t add up.
What we can say with certainty, though, is that Stover’s case has nothing to do with lax Canadian gun laws and everything to do with someone abusing their privileges as a legal gun owner.
No amount of feel-good political rhetoric is ever going to solve that.
