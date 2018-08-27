It says “among victims of violent crime, firearms were the cause of injury for just under 1%” while noting that the rate of firearm-related violent crime actually fell from 2009 to 2016.

This suggests that a spike in gun violence this year may be an anomaly as opposed to the beginning of a trend.

If we’re going to have an honest national conversation about gun control, maybe we should consider the case of a 42-year old British Columbia woman who pleaded guilty to four counts of firearms trafficking.

Christina Stover, licensed to buy firearms, made multiple purchases in a matter of months and sold the guns to the black market.

She was caught after a gun shop employee noticed the suspicious shopping pattern and alerted authorities.

In other words, one of our checks and balances for legal gun owners is operating as it should. A gun shop employee does not take lightly the sale of any firearm.

In sentencing Stover, the judge in the case called it “one of the most serious crimes one can commit in Canada.”

And for committing that most serious of crimes, Stover was sentenced to a mere three-and-a-half years in prison.

That just doesn’t add up.

What we can say with certainty, though, is that Stover’s case has nothing to do with lax Canadian gun laws and everything to do with someone abusing their privileges as a legal gun owner.

No amount of feel-good political rhetoric is ever going to solve that.