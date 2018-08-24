A road trip that would have us driving the equivalent to one quarter the circumference of the Earth may not have been the best time to start a new diet for daughter the younger.
Unfortunately, this couldn't wait.
Daughter the younger has been having some difficulties of late. She gets stomach cramps easily, and headaches, and she's extra sensitive to bright flashing lights, loud noises, and powerful smells.
True, at one point, she was in a hot classroom with 29 other elementary school students trying to learn to play the recorder; these things can get to everyone, but they get to her first. Other evidence has led us to wonder if we're looking at a food sensitivity issue.
Our family doctor acknowledges that this isn't uncommon, with milk sensitivity being at the top of the list. The simplest way to see if this is the problem is to go off milk and see what happens.
This is not as easy as it sounds.
Sure, there are soy, almond milk and coconut milk alternatives we can drink. We can butter our bread with margarine and use it in our mashed potatoes.
But immediately a number of daughter the younger's favourite foods are out the window, including pizza and ice cream. I thought sherbet would escape the axe, but it's sorbet that's made without milk; sherbets are full of it.
Most baked goods found at, say, Starbucks, are not dairy free. Sour cream and onion Pringles contain milk in its ingredients, but surprisingly, no sign of any potatoes. Chocolate wouldn't be a problem if daughter the younger liked the dark varieties, but she'd much rather have the milk blends.
Indeed, while travelling across the US and Canada, I've found that we're kind of cheese crazy. Have you ever noticed that we don't serve plain hamburgers in restaurants anymore? Check the menu: Most have some forms of cheese on them.
Poor daughter the younger has been reduced to a diet of vegetables, chicken strips, and french fries (no poutine). At least there are Oreos for dessert, as they're apparently made of only oil and sugar, but this diet gets boring pretty quick.
If nothing else, this exercise has taught us a lot about the surprising things that go into our foods, which we can learn by reading the list of ingredients.
If the milk-free diet doesn't work, we may bypass the next step – going without milk and gluten – and try for a round of blood tests to see what exactly daughter the younger is sensitive to. We'll do our best to help her avoid these foods, whatever we discover.
These sensitivity issues are not well understood, and sometimes I feel we are taking shots in the dark. But Erin feels a lot of sympathy for what daughter the younger is going through, since she went through it herself.
There was a long period, at the start of puberty, where too much visual and auditory stimulation made her sick. Where migraines came frequently. Come to that, there was a period at the start of my puberty where I had to deal with migraines.
We have to wonder now, did some sensitivities have some influence back then?
While we have grown out of it, people shouldn't suffer through things like this if there are steps we can take to prevent it.
This is true even if the steps we have to take are frustrating. Even if we take ice cream out of our life, there are vegan alternatives.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
