Poor daughter the younger has been reduced to a diet of vegetables, chicken strips, and french fries (no poutine). At least there are Oreos for dessert, as they're apparently made of only oil and sugar, but this diet gets boring pretty quick.

If nothing else, this exercise has taught us a lot about the surprising things that go into our foods, which we can learn by reading the list of ingredients.

If the milk-free diet doesn't work, we may bypass the next step – going without milk and gluten – and try for a round of blood tests to see what exactly daughter the younger is sensitive to. We'll do our best to help her avoid these foods, whatever we discover.

These sensitivity issues are not well understood, and sometimes I feel we are taking shots in the dark. But Erin feels a lot of sympathy for what daughter the younger is going through, since she went through it herself.

There was a long period, at the start of puberty, where too much visual and auditory stimulation made her sick. Where migraines came frequently. Come to that, there was a period at the start of my puberty where I had to deal with migraines.

We have to wonder now, did some sensitivities have some influence back then?

While we have grown out of it, people shouldn't suffer through things like this if there are steps we can take to prevent it.

This is true even if the steps we have to take are frustrating. Even if we take ice cream out of our life, there are vegan alternatives.

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.