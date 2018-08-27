The Jamaican patty slips nicely into the food category called “hand-helds,” to use the recently popular restaurant-menu vernacular, alongside an international range of things to eat that qualify as snacks and street foods.
The category itself is a delicious one that includes many dishes from Mexican tacos, American hotdogs and Colombian arepas to Eastern European bureks, Argentine empanadas, Indian samosas, Chinese bao and Middle Eastern falafel.
However, the Jamaican patty — a simple and delectable hand-held that is available at several restaurants and food shops in Waterloo region and at many grocery stores — is a lesser known dish and perhaps too often underrated.
Kyle and Nikolai Findlay have sought to change that. The brothers own and operate House of Patties http://www.house-of-patties.com/ tucked into the back corner of the Edelweiss Tavern on Doon Village Road at Homer Watson Boulevard.
The small take-away shop, which opened in the spring of 2017, has a few in-store seats along the window, and the brothers insist that it fills a gap they found in the patty market.
“Our parents are from Jamaica and we’re originally from Toronto. We couldn’t find patties we liked when we came to Kitchener, so we decided to make them,” says Kyle Findlay.
They sell several hundreds of the crispy and spiced morsels each week, he says. A food that has spent most of its history as a snack to eat on the go, there is something quite quaint and comforting about eating a Jamaican patty out of its lightly waxed paper bag.
The patty is a flaky yet moist pastry often, but not always, shaped in a half-moon, four or five inches wide. It has a tempting yellow hue, often from egg yolk or turmeric, the Indian and Southeast Asian spice that is related to ginger.
Allspice, a classic and traditional foundational spice used in Caribbean cooking, also plays a role in building flavour in the filling, as do chili peppers, which can give the patty a wide range of spicy heat. A red dot usually signifies the heat level. The patties sell for about $3 each.
Inside, the patty can have a fairly wide range of ingredients which can include proteins like chicken, pork and lamb but is perhaps best with spiced beef. One version from House of Patties is a scrumptious curried goat.
The humble snack has become increasingly popular since its arrival in North America some 50 years ago during what might be called a Caribbean diaspora that saw people from the West Indies move away from the land of their birth to other areas of the world. The patty’s popularity has been solidified with the appearance of food shops and restaurants that specialize in culturally diverse foods.
Findlay describes the patty as “a food that is easily eaten as a quick snack but also as a meal” — especially when it’s served a coco bread bun, a sweetish and slightly starchy bread made with coconut milk that is often baked with a pan of water in the oven in order to maintain a soft and moist texture.
That spice heat of a patty comes from the Scotch bonnet pepper, an important ingredient found in Jamaican and dishes of the West Indies. The Findlays also serve a vegetarian patty as well as a few specialty patties: shrimp patty, jerk pork and jerk chicken patties and an ackee and saltfish patty, two classic ingredients of the West Indies.
The latter patty is made with ackee fruit, related to the lychee, and salt cod which is boiled with the ackee along with onions, Scotch bonnet peppers and spices. House of Patties also serves jerk chicken dinner with rice and peas and coleslaw on the weekend.
Combining crisp, hot and moist patties in their paper envelope are just about the quintessential snack food to take-away and eat on the go at any time of the day.
