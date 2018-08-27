The Jamaican patty slips nicely into the food category called “hand-helds,” to use the recently popular restaurant-menu vernacular, alongside an international range of things to eat that qualify as snacks and street foods.

The category itself is a delicious one that includes many dishes from Mexican tacos, American hotdogs and Colombian arepas to Eastern European bureks, Argentine empanadas, Indian samosas, Chinese bao and Middle Eastern falafel.

However, the Jamaican patty — a simple and delectable hand-held that is available at several restaurants and food shops in Waterloo region and at many grocery stores — is a lesser known dish and perhaps too often underrated.

Kyle and Nikolai Findlay have sought to change that. The brothers own and operate House of Patties http://www.house-of-patties.com/ tucked into the back corner of the Edelweiss Tavern on Doon Village Road at Homer Watson Boulevard.

The small take-away shop, which opened in the spring of 2017, has a few in-store seats along the window, and the brothers insist that it fills a gap they found in the patty market.

“Our parents are from Jamaica and we’re originally from Toronto. We couldn’t find patties we liked when we came to Kitchener, so we decided to make them,” says Kyle Findlay.

They sell several hundreds of the crispy and spiced morsels each week, he says. A food that has spent most of its history as a snack to eat on the go, there is something quite quaint and comforting about eating a Jamaican patty out of its lightly waxed paper bag.

The patty is a flaky yet moist pastry often, but not always, shaped in a half-moon, four or five inches wide. It has a tempting yellow hue, often from egg yolk or turmeric, the Indian and Southeast Asian spice that is related to ginger.

Allspice, a classic and traditional foundational spice used in Caribbean cooking, also plays a role in building flavour in the filling, as do chili peppers, which can give the patty a wide range of spicy heat. A red dot usually signifies the heat level. The patties sell for about $3 each.

Inside, the patty can have a fairly wide range of ingredients which can include proteins like chicken, pork and lamb but is perhaps best with spiced beef. One version from House of Patties is a scrumptious curried goat.