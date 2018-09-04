This Harley rider was different, though, and he was quick to offer his nearby shop and tools should we be in need of something more than the chain lube we were applying.

A brief conversation let us know that he was waiting for a friend for their scheduled ride, and that they’d be heading in the same direction we were headed.

Without so much as an opportunity to say no, his friend arrived — also on a Harley — and suddenly we were a group of four motorcycles instead of just a couple of sport bikes on the road.

It occurred to me, as we rode along, that there was more to this than just a chance meeting and willingness to ride together without a second thought.

It didn’t matter what kind of bike we were riding; it mattered only that we were on two wheels. That was all the common interest required for us to team up, help one another and head in the same direction.

So what if that slightest of commonalities was all we ever sought, and what if our common interest was the community good?

Suddenly, community challenges like our lack of affordable housing and the omnipresent opioid crisis don’t seem insurmountable at all.

I recognize it’s a somewhat corny stretch to connect sport bikes and Harleys riding together with solving huge community issues, but the foundation is there.

All it takes is a shared common passion, and a willingness to check self-interest at the door.

If we could make that shared common passion the long-term success and sustainability of our community, there’s no telling what we might accomplish.

I guess, even after all these years out of school, I’m still learning.