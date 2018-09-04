Though it’s been more than 20 years since I’ve set foot in a classroom, there’s no escaping the feeling that comes with this week.
Back-to-school inevitably signals a return to routine and an end to the carefree days that required few of us to keep time.
It also gives us a chance to reflect.
For our family, it was a summer filled with travel experiences that were as enjoyable as they were varied.
From the hustle and bustle of New York City to the remote tranquility of a cottage accessible only by water, we’ve certainly had a summer to remember.
One experience in particular stands out, and I’ve been wondering if it carries with it a lesson that can be applied elsewhere.
It happened in early August as I was riding my motorcycle through northeastern Ontario and Quebec.
We were in Chapleau, Ont., headed for New Liskeard, "Ont., and decided to start our day with a little TLC for our bikes after we’d filled up with gas.
I should note here that my buddy and I ride sport bikes, so we were mildly surprised when a Harley rider approached us at the gas station.
While such a meeting is not as uncommon as it once was, there was a time when Harley riders wouldn’t even exchange the traditional motorcyclist’s wave with sport bike riders.
This Harley rider was different, though, and he was quick to offer his nearby shop and tools should we be in need of something more than the chain lube we were applying.
A brief conversation let us know that he was waiting for a friend for their scheduled ride, and that they’d be heading in the same direction we were headed.
Without so much as an opportunity to say no, his friend arrived — also on a Harley — and suddenly we were a group of four motorcycles instead of just a couple of sport bikes on the road.
It occurred to me, as we rode along, that there was more to this than just a chance meeting and willingness to ride together without a second thought.
It didn’t matter what kind of bike we were riding; it mattered only that we were on two wheels. That was all the common interest required for us to team up, help one another and head in the same direction.
So what if that slightest of commonalities was all we ever sought, and what if our common interest was the community good?
Suddenly, community challenges like our lack of affordable housing and the omnipresent opioid crisis don’t seem insurmountable at all.
I recognize it’s a somewhat corny stretch to connect sport bikes and Harleys riding together with solving huge community issues, but the foundation is there.
All it takes is a shared common passion, and a willingness to check self-interest at the door.
If we could make that shared common passion the long-term success and sustainability of our community, there’s no telling what we might accomplish.
I guess, even after all these years out of school, I’m still learning.
Though it’s been more than 20 years since I’ve set foot in a classroom, there’s no escaping the feeling that comes with this week.
Back-to-school inevitably signals a return to routine and an end to the carefree days that required few of us to keep time.
It also gives us a chance to reflect.
For our family, it was a summer filled with travel experiences that were as enjoyable as they were varied.
From the hustle and bustle of New York City to the remote tranquility of a cottage accessible only by water, we’ve certainly had a summer to remember.
One experience in particular stands out, and I’ve been wondering if it carries with it a lesson that can be applied elsewhere.
It happened in early August as I was riding my motorcycle through northeastern Ontario and Quebec.
We were in Chapleau, Ont., headed for New Liskeard, "Ont., and decided to start our day with a little TLC for our bikes after we’d filled up with gas.
I should note here that my buddy and I ride sport bikes, so we were mildly surprised when a Harley rider approached us at the gas station.
While such a meeting is not as uncommon as it once was, there was a time when Harley riders wouldn’t even exchange the traditional motorcyclist’s wave with sport bike riders.
This Harley rider was different, though, and he was quick to offer his nearby shop and tools should we be in need of something more than the chain lube we were applying.
A brief conversation let us know that he was waiting for a friend for their scheduled ride, and that they’d be heading in the same direction we were headed.
Without so much as an opportunity to say no, his friend arrived — also on a Harley — and suddenly we were a group of four motorcycles instead of just a couple of sport bikes on the road.
It occurred to me, as we rode along, that there was more to this than just a chance meeting and willingness to ride together without a second thought.
It didn’t matter what kind of bike we were riding; it mattered only that we were on two wheels. That was all the common interest required for us to team up, help one another and head in the same direction.
So what if that slightest of commonalities was all we ever sought, and what if our common interest was the community good?
Suddenly, community challenges like our lack of affordable housing and the omnipresent opioid crisis don’t seem insurmountable at all.
I recognize it’s a somewhat corny stretch to connect sport bikes and Harleys riding together with solving huge community issues, but the foundation is there.
All it takes is a shared common passion, and a willingness to check self-interest at the door.
If we could make that shared common passion the long-term success and sustainability of our community, there’s no telling what we might accomplish.
I guess, even after all these years out of school, I’m still learning.
Though it’s been more than 20 years since I’ve set foot in a classroom, there’s no escaping the feeling that comes with this week.
Back-to-school inevitably signals a return to routine and an end to the carefree days that required few of us to keep time.
It also gives us a chance to reflect.
For our family, it was a summer filled with travel experiences that were as enjoyable as they were varied.
From the hustle and bustle of New York City to the remote tranquility of a cottage accessible only by water, we’ve certainly had a summer to remember.
One experience in particular stands out, and I’ve been wondering if it carries with it a lesson that can be applied elsewhere.
It happened in early August as I was riding my motorcycle through northeastern Ontario and Quebec.
We were in Chapleau, Ont., headed for New Liskeard, "Ont., and decided to start our day with a little TLC for our bikes after we’d filled up with gas.
I should note here that my buddy and I ride sport bikes, so we were mildly surprised when a Harley rider approached us at the gas station.
While such a meeting is not as uncommon as it once was, there was a time when Harley riders wouldn’t even exchange the traditional motorcyclist’s wave with sport bike riders.
This Harley rider was different, though, and he was quick to offer his nearby shop and tools should we be in need of something more than the chain lube we were applying.
A brief conversation let us know that he was waiting for a friend for their scheduled ride, and that they’d be heading in the same direction we were headed.
Without so much as an opportunity to say no, his friend arrived — also on a Harley — and suddenly we were a group of four motorcycles instead of just a couple of sport bikes on the road.
It occurred to me, as we rode along, that there was more to this than just a chance meeting and willingness to ride together without a second thought.
It didn’t matter what kind of bike we were riding; it mattered only that we were on two wheels. That was all the common interest required for us to team up, help one another and head in the same direction.
So what if that slightest of commonalities was all we ever sought, and what if our common interest was the community good?
Suddenly, community challenges like our lack of affordable housing and the omnipresent opioid crisis don’t seem insurmountable at all.
I recognize it’s a somewhat corny stretch to connect sport bikes and Harleys riding together with solving huge community issues, but the foundation is there.
All it takes is a shared common passion, and a willingness to check self-interest at the door.
If we could make that shared common passion the long-term success and sustainability of our community, there’s no telling what we might accomplish.
I guess, even after all these years out of school, I’m still learning.