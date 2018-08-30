There is more difference within the United States and Canada than there is between the average Canadian and the average American. This became apparent as we drove 10,000 kilometres across North America in a Prius.
We crossed the Continental Divide in Colorado and went up to a 3,658-metre summit via an aerial tram manned by a elder gentleman who engaged us in gentle conversation.
In Utah, we encountered landscape that stood in for Mars in the movie The Martian, and we encountered rugged individuals of a hippie bent. And, of course, we saw a lot of Mormons in Salt Lake City. We didn’t convert anybody.
The only place that really shocked me was Nevada. And I thought I was prepared. Everybody knows about Nevada’s reputation for gambling. Prostitution is legal in Nevada, but we didn’t see any sign of brothels. That’s not my point, though.
I am reserved, but I am no prude. I support the legalization, regulation and taxation of cannabis. I feel that if something between consenting adults isn’t harmful, it should not be illegal.
I’ve chuckled during a visit to Newark, N.J., when I spotted the magazine Cannabis Now next to the children’s magazine American Girl in the newsstand at Newark Penn Station. “Everything is legal in New Jersey,” I muttered, quoting a line from the musical Hamilton.
But New Jersey, which hasn’t legalized marijuana but has casinos at Atlantic City, still felt far healthier to me than the small towns of Nevada where anything goes.
Every hotel we looked at in Nevada had a casino attached. At a gas station in Winnemucca, we spotted slots in the back, beer on the shelves, and hard liquor behind the counter. We suspect the only reason the liquor was behind the counter was to make it harder to steal.
And there was more. At the gas station, Erin spotted gas canisters for whipped cream dispensers.
In high school, I heard an urban myth about how the propellant in whipped cream containers was nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, and if you let out the gas really slow, you could get the effects of laughing gas.
At the time, we chuckled at the image of someone releasing the gas too fast and sneezing whipped cream for the rest of their life. However, don’t try this at home: laughing gas is poisonous.
And the canisters used for reusable whipped cream dispensers can be misused without worrying about whipped cream up your nose.
Is it possible, I asked Erin with trepidation, that the Nevada gas station just wanted customers to enjoy a fluffy dessert topping?
She shook her head. The canisters were sold in packs of 50. And in spite of a label warning that they were for food preparation only, for some reason, the package had a dragon on it.
There is something desperate about Nevada that I didn’t feel in any of the other states. Could it be because it has no controls over itself? In the free-for-all are too many people allowed to sink?
It’s something to consider as some politicians suggest adding more casinos in Ontario to try to boost local economies and revenue.
I have said before and on other topics, I don’t believe we can protect our children by being prudish and keeping them ignorant. But we do need to teach them our reservations.
Just because some things are legal, or should be, doesn’t mean we should do them without reservation. And in many things, moderation is everything.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
