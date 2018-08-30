There is more difference within the United States and Canada than there is between the average Canadian and the average American. This became apparent as we drove 10,000 kilometres across North America in a Prius.

We crossed the Continental Divide in Colorado and went up to a 3,658-metre summit via an aerial tram manned by a elder gentleman who engaged us in gentle conversation.

In Utah, we encountered landscape that stood in for Mars in the movie The Martian, and we encountered rugged individuals of a hippie bent. And, of course, we saw a lot of Mormons in Salt Lake City. We didn’t convert anybody.

The only place that really shocked me was Nevada. And I thought I was prepared. Everybody knows about Nevada’s reputation for gambling. Prostitution is legal in Nevada, but we didn’t see any sign of brothels. That’s not my point, though.

I am reserved, but I am no prude. I support the legalization, regulation and taxation of cannabis. I feel that if something between consenting adults isn’t harmful, it should not be illegal.

I’ve chuckled during a visit to Newark, N.J., when I spotted the magazine Cannabis Now next to the children’s magazine American Girl in the newsstand at Newark Penn Station. “Everything is legal in New Jersey,” I muttered, quoting a line from the musical Hamilton.

But New Jersey, which hasn’t legalized marijuana but has casinos at Atlantic City, still felt far healthier to me than the small towns of Nevada where anything goes.

Every hotel we looked at in Nevada had a casino attached. At a gas station in Winnemucca, we spotted slots in the back, beer on the shelves, and hard liquor behind the counter. We suspect the only reason the liquor was behind the counter was to make it harder to steal.

And there was more. At the gas station, Erin spotted gas canisters for whipped cream dispensers.

In high school, I heard an urban myth about how the propellant in whipped cream containers was nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, and if you let out the gas really slow, you could get the effects of laughing gas.