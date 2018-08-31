You could experience a jolt once you leave home. Some news involving a friend or associate elicits a strong internal response. No matter what is happening around you, you stay poised and know what is necessary to complete a project. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might need to look beyond the obvious, especially in conversations and one-on-one interactions. Understand what is happening with those around you. Your words will express a lot of knowledge and make communication easier. Tonight: Where you can hear great music.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You find that a loved one is intense and has eyes only for you. How flattering! You might want to decide how involved you want to become. You could find your decision difficult to stick to. A family member would prefer to keep you close to home. Tonight: Enjoy every moment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be delighted by a loved one's or close associate's poise when dealing with a difficult matter. Ask yourself: When did you last share your thoughts about this person with him or her? You might want to be more expressive. Tonight: Meet up with friends at a favorite spot.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You like to indulge others; however, you really need to watch your tendency to overspend. You have a lot to do before you feel ready to complete a certain project. You might need to defer to others for now. Tonight: Be willing to say that you are tired, and make it an early night.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could have to deal with a problem that you'd prefer to walk away from. Tap into your creativity. You recognize where there is a problem and where a change needs to occur. Before you reveal your thoughts, you might decide how to make this adjustment. Tonight: Time for fun!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Avoid a stubborn attitude, whether it is yours or someone else's. You could find that enjoying yourself is close to impossible. Let go, and make the most of the moment. You need to honor your sense of direction. Complete what you must. Tonight: Celebrate the night away.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Someone you care about can talk your ear off. If you mention this trait to this person, he or she is likely to become very quiet. Encourage an openness, but limit the time you are together. That solution might work for a few of you. Tonight: Share what is going on with you.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Van Morrison (1945), actor Chris Tucker (1971), actress Sara Ramirez (1975)

