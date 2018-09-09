School lunches and snacks provide more than one third of a child's intake each day, so ensuring school lunches include a mixture of nutritious choices is key to properly fueling your child's day. Including at least three of the four food groups is a great way to ensure you are providing your child with a balanced meal by incorporating a variety of nutrients. Not sure where to start as you fall back to routine? Use these tips to get started!

Plan ahead. Take the time to choose a few quick and healthy recipes for the week so you have a plan when you hit the grocery store. Making time on the weekend to dedicate to meal preparation may seem time consuming in the moment, but can make all the difference on those weeknights when you are pressed for time, as you will already have healthy lunches for the next morning at your fingertips. Assembly recipes like "grain bowls" or tacos can be a nutritious option, great for lunches, and a dish the whole family can enjoy by each creating their own masterpiece. Leftovers of any kind also make for a perfect next-day lunch, so prepare a little extra the night before and avoid the stress the next morning.

Keep it simple. Consider purchasing bite-sized vegetables like baby carrots, snap peas, and cherry tomatoes to save on prep time. Chopping other veggies or fruit ahead of time also makes the daily packing process a breeze. Having pre-portioned items like individual cheeses, yogurt, and hard boiled eggs makes it easy to add a punch of protein. And remember: Extra hands speed up the process, so get the kids involved and make it a team effort during weekly meal prep.

Raise a Food Lover. Involving your children in the process of meal prep is the first step in raising a food lover. Encouraging kids to take part in grocery shopping, preparing, and cooking healthy meals will encourage them to become more adventurous when it comes to trying new foods. They will be more likely to eat what ends up in the lunch box. Younger children can start out washing fruits and veggies, pouring measured ingredients, stirring, or adding toppings. In no time they will be chopping vegetables and following simple recipes to help make their own lunch.