GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Make inquiries and gather facts instead of making up a story that seems to fit. When you hear the real story, it is likely to be much different from what you had anticipated. Keep focusing on the long term, rather than on the immediate results. Tonight: At your favorite haunt.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could be surprised by the cost of a new enterprise. You'll want to slow down and consider whether you can afford to proceed. You might find a way to lower the drain on your budget. Consider the possible implications of taking this action. Tonight: Let others treat!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Despite someone's confusion, you could be determined to have things go your way. You even might forgo a discussion. You have more on your mind than usual. Use the power of your personality to get past what seems like a serious boundary. Tonight: Invite a friend to join you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might believe that you have clarity on a situation that seems to be evolving, but it is likely that you are missing some facts that still need to be relayed. If needed, defer a decision. You could feel dismayed, but don't. You are not the source of the problem. Tonight: Go for easy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Meetings will be unusually powerful, as you encounter several people from different walks of life. You might not believe everything you're hearing, because someone is clearly exaggerating. Ask questions and gather more info, if needed. Tonight: Where your friends are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Stay on top of a long-term goal. You might not hear everything that someone else is sharing; however, you might want to. Make a point of having a conversation with this person to ask some questions. You know what you want. Tonight: Take the lead with making plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be more anxious than you realize. Your mind travels to faraway places. Someone at a distance could play a role in this mindset. You have some choices to make. Plan on getting together with a group of friends you rarely see. Tonight: Refuse to fall into a pattern.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Given a little time, a challenging situation could change radically. Try not to make any decisions as a result of a recent conversation. Given time to reflect, someone might opt to change his or her tune. Tonight: Several friends make it impossible to be anywhere but with them!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have the wherewithal to make a needed change. You might want to put off a decision for a while or test it out on several friends. The feedback might not be as helpful as you would like. Your major concern revolves around your finances. Tonight: Follow the gang.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might not be intending to confuse others; however, you have so much on your mind that you could give the wrong answer to a question. Slow down, work on your listening skills and be responsive -- especially to a fellow associate. Tonight: Only what you want to do.

BORN TODAY: Comedian Leslie Jones (1967), musician Buddy Holly (1936), Queen Elizabeth I (1533)



www.jacquelinebigar.com