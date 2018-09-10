It’s not hard to tell an election is looming in Waterloo Region. All you have to do is read the signs.
And I don’t just mean the actual signs that pop up on private lawns and public roadsides around this time every four years.
There’s also the increased use by candidates of social media or, in some cases, the creation of brand new social media channels.
In other cases, you might notice an increased interest in a project or even a sudden urgency to see it finished.
Take, for example, a long-awaited pedestrian crossing over our new LRT tracks in the Fairview Mall area.
Residents in the Traynor-Vanier area have for years used a hydro corridor in their neighbourhood as a shortcut to amenities on Fairway Road.
But as LRT construction began in earnest, residents recognized their corridor would be cut off, and they began asking for a solution, according to neighbourhood spokesperson Sam Kamminga.
“Residents expressed their concern in November 2013 when Traynor Park was removed and the Traynor trail was obstructed by construction,” Kamminga told me. “This includes specifically to local councillor John Gazzola, who was M-I-A on the topic.”
For his part, Gazzola says he has no record or recollection of being contacted about the issue five years ago.
“I was advised of the situation about two years ago, after which a public meeting was held at the Kingsdale Community Centre to discuss the issue with the residents,” Gazzola told me via email.
And Gazzola was present earlier this summer, at a July rally to advocate for an official pedestrian crossing for residents who have been cut off by the now-completed tracks, but who continue to cross through construction openings even as test trains roll slowly and occasionally past.
It was that rally, says Kamminga, that finally sparked action from city hall.
At a meeting two weeks ago, Kitchener council agreed in principle to purchase the land that would allow for a safe crossing over the tracks, news that is cold comfort to a clearly frustrated Kamminga.
“At one level, I was frustrated with the lack of local support from (our councillor),” said Kamminga, who spoke of similar advocacy he had done in Hamilton with much greater response and success. “I was also a little frustrated with the system of public consultation around the issue that the city and region did together.”
Gazzola insists that finger-pointing and an assignment of blame will do little to help at this point and he’s probably right.
But we are left to wonder if there’s a disconnect between our municipal and regional governments in getting jobs like this done; if the looming election was the motivation for action after all these years; or, perhaps most concerning of all, if we’re to expect it takes two to five years for a neighbourhood’s concerns to be addressed at city hall.
No matter the question, the answer points to a problem that needs to be solved at city hall.
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or
connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
