And Gazzola was present earlier this summer, at a July rally to advocate for an official pedestrian crossing for residents who have been cut off by the now-completed tracks, but who continue to cross through construction openings even as test trains roll slowly and occasionally past.

It was that rally, says Kamminga, that finally sparked action from city hall.

At a meeting two weeks ago, Kitchener council agreed in principle to purchase the land that would allow for a safe crossing over the tracks, news that is cold comfort to a clearly frustrated Kamminga.

“At one level, I was frustrated with the lack of local support from (our councillor),” said Kamminga, who spoke of similar advocacy he had done in Hamilton with much greater response and success. “I was also a little frustrated with the system of public consultation around the issue that the city and region did together.”

Gazzola insists that finger-pointing and an assignment of blame will do little to help at this point and he’s probably right.

But we are left to wonder if there’s a disconnect between our municipal and regional governments in getting jobs like this done; if the looming election was the motivation for action after all these years; or, perhaps most concerning of all, if we’re to expect it takes two to five years for a neighbourhood’s concerns to be addressed at city hall.

No matter the question, the answer points to a problem that needs to be solved at city hall.

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or

connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.