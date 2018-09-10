When we face down the problems of this world, some issues seem so obvious, but become more complicated when you look closer.

Recently, the plastic straw has raised considerable controversy. Once seen as a seemingly innocuous item, this single-use piece of plastic has become a symbol of our throw-it-out society that’s threatening to destroy the environment.

The impacts of plastic straws are real, and staggering. The City of Vancouver, seeking to ban single-use plastic straws outright, argues that collecting these wasted straws costs its taxpayers $2.5 million per year. It states that Canadians throw out 57 million straws per day.

I had to check that number among multiple sources, as I was sure it had to be a typo. But this number was offered by the City of Vancouver and quoted by the CBC, the Toronto Star, the Globe and Mail, CTV News, and many other reliable news sources. This means every man, woman and child in Canada is dropping at least one reusable plastic straw in the garbage every day of the week.

With numbers like that, people feel compelled to do something. Companies like Starbucks have announced they are phasing out the plastic straw in some regions. Other cities and even states like California are considering an outright ban.

However, calls for an outright ban on plastic straws have been criticized by groups representing the disabled. These critics argue that removing plastic straws is a blow to many of their members’ independence.

Plastic straws help those who have difficulty getting a cup to their mouths, or who have difficulty swallowing. For some, including those with muscular dystrophy, plastic straws prevent them from choking on their drinks.

The bendable straws that we see today were initially designed for hospitals to make it easier for patients to drink. Since the ease of use of the plastic straw — particularly the bendable plastic straw — has become common to the wider population, it’s easy to forget that, for some, these straws are a necessity rather than just a convenience.

Substitute materials also don’t help. Paper dissolves. Pasta straws can shatter and become a choking hazard. Metal straws can get hot too quickly and burn lips. Cleaning and sterilizing reusable straws is not something some people with disabilities can easily do.

Disability advocates understand the importance of removing plastic from the environment, but they argue that it shouldn’t happen at a cost to their comfort and independence.