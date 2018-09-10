When we face down the problems of this world, some issues seem so obvious, but become more complicated when you look closer.
Recently, the plastic straw has raised considerable controversy. Once seen as a seemingly innocuous item, this single-use piece of plastic has become a symbol of our throw-it-out society that’s threatening to destroy the environment.
The impacts of plastic straws are real, and staggering. The City of Vancouver, seeking to ban single-use plastic straws outright, argues that collecting these wasted straws costs its taxpayers $2.5 million per year. It states that Canadians throw out 57 million straws per day.
I had to check that number among multiple sources, as I was sure it had to be a typo. But this number was offered by the City of Vancouver and quoted by the CBC, the Toronto Star, the Globe and Mail, CTV News, and many other reliable news sources. This means every man, woman and child in Canada is dropping at least one reusable plastic straw in the garbage every day of the week.
With numbers like that, people feel compelled to do something. Companies like Starbucks have announced they are phasing out the plastic straw in some regions. Other cities and even states like California are considering an outright ban.
However, calls for an outright ban on plastic straws have been criticized by groups representing the disabled. These critics argue that removing plastic straws is a blow to many of their members’ independence.
Plastic straws help those who have difficulty getting a cup to their mouths, or who have difficulty swallowing. For some, including those with muscular dystrophy, plastic straws prevent them from choking on their drinks.
The bendable straws that we see today were initially designed for hospitals to make it easier for patients to drink. Since the ease of use of the plastic straw — particularly the bendable plastic straw — has become common to the wider population, it’s easy to forget that, for some, these straws are a necessity rather than just a convenience.
Substitute materials also don’t help. Paper dissolves. Pasta straws can shatter and become a choking hazard. Metal straws can get hot too quickly and burn lips. Cleaning and sterilizing reusable straws is not something some people with disabilities can easily do.
Disability advocates understand the importance of removing plastic from the environment, but they argue that it shouldn’t happen at a cost to their comfort and independence.
We can and should do more to try and reduce the number of plastic straws entering our landfills and the environment but banning them outright might not be the best solution. This may be something that may be better left as an individual choice.
Individuals who can do without plastic straws should do so, but the option should remain available for whom the straw is more than just a tool of convenience. We should also research ways to make plastic straws easier to recycle or biodegrade.
It should be further noted that straws make up four per cent of the plastic trash found in the world. It would be a good thing to reduce that number, but possibly attention should also be brought to bear on the remaining 96 per cent of plastic waste.
A good place to start might be the plastic stoppers that Starbucks and other companies give out to plug the little holes on their coffee lids. That strikes me as an even more egregious misuse of plastic than a wasted plastic straw.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
