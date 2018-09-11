Premier Doug Ford showed us this week that he’s not afraid to use every tool at his disposal to reduce the size of Toronto council – including invoking the notwithstanding clause.

The notwithstanding clause, one of the checks and balances contained within the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, allows Parliament, a province or a territory to declare that one of its laws or part of a law applies temporarily (notwithstanding) overriding sections of the charter, voiding any judicial review for five years.

Ford pulled out the big bureaucratic stick Monday after a judge ruled the Progressive Conservatives’ proposed legislation that would cut the size of Toronto council from 47 councillors to 25 was unconstitutional.

In his ruling, Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba stated, "It is only when a democratically elected government has clearly crossed the line that the ‘judicial umpire’ should intervene. The Province has clearly crossed the line.”

However, it is Justice Belobaba, appointed by the Liberals in 2005, who crossed the line.

The province is well within its legal right to shrink the size of Toronto council, as well as using the notwithstanding clause to get the job done. In fact, the clause has been used more than 15 times, mostly in Quebec, and the sky didn’t fall on democracy.

Section 92(8) of the 1867 Constitution gives Ontario jurisdiction over “municipal institutions in the province.”

Through this legal mandate, Ontario has enacted the Municipal Act, the Municipal Elections Act and the City of Toronto Act that regulate local governance, elections and ward size. Combined, the legislation gives the province considerable legal authority over municipalities, including reducing council size.

Ontario’s Municipal Act and the City of Toronto Act allows changes to ward boundary structure and can be initiated by a municipal government, as well as the province.

It’s worth asking if Justice Belobaba would have ruled the same if Toronto council initiated a ward reduction in an effort to save money and pay for something useful – like public transit.