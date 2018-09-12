I grew up in a multicultural community in the late 1970s. Back then, the suburb of Rexdale northwest of Toronto was filled with first generation families trying to fit in as new Canadians.

There was discrimination for sure. We were called names, threatened and subject to violence by kids who considered us ‘dirty immigrants.’

I recall one memory of my sister and brother, then only five and six, coming home in tears because bullies called them ‘pakis.’

More confused than hurt, they questioned my mom, ‘What did the word mean?’

Being brown skinned from Trinidad with Indian names threw people off back then. An island of people from Africa, South Asia, China and Europe who formed a new society by sharing cultural traditions?

It seemed like a bit of an enigma, because in that Rexdale neighbourhood, the cultural mosaic was just beginning to form. I had moved from a small multicultural society to a larger one filled with neighbours and school friends from various countries around the world.

It was a big advantage for me. We made friends and opened our homes to one another. And that’s where my most valuable life experiences come from. Despite the colour of our skin, the varying accents of our parents, and the smell of foreign food, we realized that we are all pretty much the same – newcomer kids looking to find our way.

As I made my way through the years, I was confident of one thing – when I became older, colour wouldn’t matter anymore.

It was only a matter of time before we accepted the cultural mosaic like the island where I was born.

That was more than 40 years ago and I’m not sure about our progression.