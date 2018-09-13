September feels more like the new year than January. Late summer breezes set in, kids flock back to school and summer vacations linger in the rearview mirror. January may be the official calendar new year, but it feels more like the sleepy leftover of December holidays and just a continuation of cold weather and dark early nights. September is when real change happens in most of our daily lives.

This quasi new year brings with it new starts and opportunities for “resolutions” seen through the stories of Canadians facing very real economic issues. One caught my eye. The Canadian Payroll Association’s annual poll of working Canadians living paycheque-to-paycheque shows despite a strong economy, debt-related stress is on the rise in Canada and four-in-10 working Canadians feel overwhelmed by their level of debt.

This topic is of great interest to Credit Canada, and dovetails with a survey we are releasing this week that takes the pulse of Canadians on the psychology of debt. The Credit Canada Debt Awareness Survey polled 1,517 Canadians and asked, “what freaks you out more: debt or interest?”

Young Canadians (18-34) are much more likely to be "freaked out" by the amount of debt they have (50 per cent) than the amount of interest on that debt (26 per cent), while seniors (65+) are more likely to be "freaked out" by the amount of interest on their debt (42 per cent) than the debt itself (29 per cent).

Truthfully, while millennials ranked the lowest when it came to know how much debt they have and how much interest they’re paying, overall awareness is low across the board among all ages, which is an alarming statistic to say the least.

Canadians gain “an interest” in interest as they age

Canadians generally show a trend towards interest-rate awareness as they age. Millennials are twice as likely to know their total debt than they are to know the interest rate on their debts or their monthly interest payments. Meanwhile, seniors are most likely to know all the numbers – their total debt, the interest rate on their debts and their monthly interest payments.

But overall, a shockingly low number of Canadians know how long it will take to pay off their debts (making either fixed or minimum payments). This brings me to the psychology of debt. Despite traditional economic theory, not all financial decision-making is rational – much is based on behavioral, emotional, cultural and social factors. Take for instance the snowball vs avalanche approach toward debt repayment.

The snowball method involves paying as much money as possible towards the smallest debt, regardless of interest rate, while maintaining just the minimum payments on other debts. Once the smallest debt is paid off, payments are rolled over into paying down the next smallest debt and so on. This way, a person knocks off debts one by one, and the payments “snowball” into faster debt repayment.

Conversely, paying down debt with the highest interest rate first is known as the avalanche approach – this involves maintaining the minimum on all debts, but paying the most money possible towards the debt with the highest interest rate, regardless of how much money is owed. This in the long-run may save hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in interest charges.