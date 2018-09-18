We’ve all heard reports about rising house prices and rising rents. The average rent in Toronto is now over $2,000. In Kitchener, rents are higher than the price of an average monthly mortgage payment.
For some, this is not a problem. Rising prices and rents are a sign of prosperity. People want to live here, and the market is responding accordingly. For homeowners and landlords, higher prices are something that gives them comfort — at least, until the tax reassessments hit.
Even as many raise the alarm over rising rents pushing poorer people out of city centres, some shrug and wonder what’s to be done? Is any proposed solution, be it rent control, increased public housing, or encouraging the development of high rises, worth the potential disruption?
Should we care if poor people move out and find cheaper accommodations elsewhere?
First of all, leaving aside the arrogant assumption that there are cheaper accommodations elsewhere, if we push the poor out of our cities, we hurt ourselves. To illustrate, let me tell you a story about the City of Markham.
I caution that I heard this story second-hand, but I trust the professor who told it to me, and it illustrates how we are all linked within the economy.
In the early 1990s, at the height of the recession, a warehouse shut its doors and its owners relocated to the United States. This may not seem like an unusual thing, especially at the time, but the reasons the company gave were surprising.
The company wasn’t overtaxed. They’d just set up in Markham and were benefitting from some of the lowest industrial property taxes in the country. They also weren’t short on space.
The company closed its doors because they couldn’t find enough workers to fill their jobs.
I remind you, this was in the middle of the early 1990s recession.
The problem was, the jobs they wanted to fill were all minimum wage, and while unemployment was 10 per cent at the time, there weren’t enough people within commuting distance willing to work those jobs.
Markham built itself up primarily with subdivisions of large single-family homes. Where the City of Toronto had over 10 rental apartments for every 100 people, the City of Markham had one rental apartment for every 1,000 people.
Markham’s residents, living in single-family homes, were just too rich to work at these jobs. And while these jobs would have appealed to residents in Toronto’s poorer neighbourhoods, the business’s location was a two-hour commute each way, requiring two separate transit system fares.
If you want a strong job market, you need a diversity of jobs and workers. If you want a diversity of workers, you need a diversity of housing, or you need to have affordable transit that gets your workers to housing they can afford.
Markham did none of these things. The result was they lost a company and its jobs, including high paying management positions.
As the costs of living in our cities increases, ask yourself, where will the low-wage workers live? What commutes do they endure? What happens when they can no longer afford to live within reasonable distance of their jobs?
Who will serve your coffee, then? Who will sit at your front desks or guard your loading docks?
We don’t think enough of the low-wage worker, but our economy depends on them. It’s in our interest to invest in these individuals, in terms of the wages they make, the places they live and the transit that brings them home.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
