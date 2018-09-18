The problem was, the jobs they wanted to fill were all minimum wage, and while unemployment was 10 per cent at the time, there weren’t enough people within commuting distance willing to work those jobs.

Markham built itself up primarily with subdivisions of large single-family homes. Where the City of Toronto had over 10 rental apartments for every 100 people, the City of Markham had one rental apartment for every 1,000 people.

Markham’s residents, living in single-family homes, were just too rich to work at these jobs. And while these jobs would have appealed to residents in Toronto’s poorer neighbourhoods, the business’s location was a two-hour commute each way, requiring two separate transit system fares.

If you want a strong job market, you need a diversity of jobs and workers. If you want a diversity of workers, you need a diversity of housing, or you need to have affordable transit that gets your workers to housing they can afford.

Markham did none of these things. The result was they lost a company and its jobs, including high paying management positions.

As the costs of living in our cities increases, ask yourself, where will the low-wage workers live? What commutes do they endure? What happens when they can no longer afford to live within reasonable distance of their jobs?

Who will serve your coffee, then? Who will sit at your front desks or guard your loading docks?

We don’t think enough of the low-wage worker, but our economy depends on them. It’s in our interest to invest in these individuals, in terms of the wages they make, the places they live and the transit that brings them home.

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.