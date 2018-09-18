There are political points to be scored by getting construction underway on a new Highway 7 from Kitchener to Guelph, getting funding for Phase 2 of light rail transit, not to mention accelerating the timeline for all-day, two-way GO Transit service from here to Toronto.

A win on the latter issue could well go beyond satisfying voters in our community.

There’s a reason that the Toronto-Waterloo Region Corridor is a brand unto itself. The corridor boasts six million people, 16 colleges and universities, 200,000 tech workers and 15,000 tech companies.

In short, it has clout. Enough clout, in fact, to argue that the economic engine of Ontario’s future is churning right here, in an area only 100 kilometres west of Toronto.

If only the premier would take his eyes off Toronto long enough to take notice.

Since being swept to office three months ago, the Progressive Conservative government has cancelled cap and trade, created confusion around the province’s sex-ed curriculum and brought one-dollar bottles of beer to store shelves — for a little while, at least.

None of that, of course, puts us on the path to finding the efficiencies that will help us realize $6-billion in savings.

Nor does it do anything, specifically, to benefit Waterloo Region.

But it’s still early, and this government has plenty of time left in its four-year mandate to get to the serious issues affecting Ontario.

Which gives our local MPPs time to raise their voices and let the premier know we’re here.

It’s a big province. And we’re no small part of it.

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.