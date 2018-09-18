It might be a good idea to let our premier know that Waterloo Region exists, and that it has pressing concerns requiring provincial attention.
Once you strip away all the rhetoric around invoking the notwithstanding clause, the musings about a province meddling in municipal politics, and the curious, if not mean-spirited timing of the decision to slash the size of a city council, we find a provincial premier utterly fascinated with the goings-on in Toronto.
And that should give pause to every citizen of Ontario’s other cities, including those of us here in Waterloo Region.
Doug Ford swooped into office on a vague promise of finding “efficiencies” within the provincial government but gave no indication of such a concern for any municipal matters.
His insistence on slashing the size of Toronto council may well create efficiencies in Ontario’s largest city, but we’d be fair in responding with a collective shrug.
It’s simply impossible to draw a line between any efficiencies found in Toronto and any benefit gained in Waterloo Region — or anywhere else in the province.
This is a bad look for a new government.
Is Premier Ford (who used to be councillor Ford when he served municipally in Toronto) even aware of a world outside of the so-called Centre of the Universe?
Does he care about communities from Windsor to Wawa, or Cornwall to Kapuskasing?
If he does, it’s hard to see how; and Ford overlooks Waterloo Region at his own peril.
There are political points to be scored by getting construction underway on a new Highway 7 from Kitchener to Guelph, getting funding for Phase 2 of light rail transit, not to mention accelerating the timeline for all-day, two-way GO Transit service from here to Toronto.
A win on the latter issue could well go beyond satisfying voters in our community.
There’s a reason that the Toronto-Waterloo Region Corridor is a brand unto itself. The corridor boasts six million people, 16 colleges and universities, 200,000 tech workers and 15,000 tech companies.
In short, it has clout. Enough clout, in fact, to argue that the economic engine of Ontario’s future is churning right here, in an area only 100 kilometres west of Toronto.
If only the premier would take his eyes off Toronto long enough to take notice.
Since being swept to office three months ago, the Progressive Conservative government has cancelled cap and trade, created confusion around the province’s sex-ed curriculum and brought one-dollar bottles of beer to store shelves — for a little while, at least.
None of that, of course, puts us on the path to finding the efficiencies that will help us realize $6-billion in savings.
Nor does it do anything, specifically, to benefit Waterloo Region.
But it’s still early, and this government has plenty of time left in its four-year mandate to get to the serious issues affecting Ontario.
Which gives our local MPPs time to raise their voices and let the premier know we’re here.
It’s a big province. And we’re no small part of it.
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
