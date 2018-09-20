GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You could be wanting to change your focus on a certain group project. Whether or not redirection is a possibility, you certainly will fight for what you want. You have the ability to see further into the future than certain associates can. Tonight: Try a new spot with loved ones.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You will deal best with others on an individual level. You see life from a different perspective than others do. You might have difficulty getting agreement from everyone. Listen more and debate less. Understand where others are coming from. Tonight: Join a loved one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

A friend has some news or gossip to share. Patiently wait until this person spills the beans. You could be surprised by what you hear. You might wonder about his or her motivation for sharing this information. Try not to overthink it. Tonight: Make a final decision.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your mind might be full of too many ideas and concerns. Do not panic; simply adjust your schedule where you can. Remember that you are only human. Take stock of a specific project. Ask yourself whether you can delegate more work to others. Tonight: Know when to call it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You cannot suppress your interest in someone. Even if an interaction with this person ends up in a quarrel, you have the opportunity to see how much passion resides within him or her. This information could be more important than you realize. Tonight: Let your hair down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Pace yourself, and know that you have a lot to do. You could be overwhelmed by all the choices you have. Realize that this is not the kind of day on which you'll want to make a decision. Instead, just take your time; the answer will come to you. Tonight: Go for a walk.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are likely to say what is on your mind. Ultimately, you will make a difference in what goes on between you and someone else. Your reputation for being blunt follows you, but so does your reputation for integrity. Others know that you're well-intentioned. Tonight: Out late.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Curb your expenditures -- you will feel even more in control of your life as a result. You will note a dramatic change in how you approach a difficult situation. This variation comes from within. Share some news, or possibly even gossip, with friends. Tonight: Do some shopping.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might feel as though you need to make a change. Ask yourself what is holding you back. You could be overly sensitive right now. Know that you need to take care of yourself. A conversation with a difficult person will be quite enlightening. Tonight: The only answer is "yes."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have been unusually busy and focused as of late. You might want to let go and relax. An uncompleted matter could demand your attention. Once that situation is handled, you more than likely will experience a sense of exhilaration. Tonight: Get as much R and R as possible.

BORN TODAY: Actress Sophia Loren (1934), author George R.R. Martin (1948), artist Dale Chihuly (1941)



