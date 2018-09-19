Ensuring that our kids have the best chance in life is about more than just health and health care. It is estimated that 1.2 million children in Canada live in low-income households and 10 per cent of families with children under the age of six report some degree of food insecurity.

Poverty places kids at increased risk of developmental vulnerability. One study shows 34.9 per cent of children from low-income neighbourhoods to be vulnerable in at least one area of development, compared to 19.5 per cent of children from high-income neighbourhoods. These areas of vulnerability include communication skills, emotional maturity, physical health, social competence and language and cognitive development.

Some may ask, what do these numbers mean to my kids and my community? Sadly, the answer to that question often depends on where your community is located.

While infant mortality rates nationally are at their lowest point in history, substantial variation exists based on geography. For example, infant mortality rates are approximately five times higher in Nunavut than they are in British Columbia. Childhood poverty rates are 50 per cent higher in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick than they are in Alberta.

The success of children’s charters

As health, education and social programs generally fall under provincial jurisdiction, without federal standards geographic disparities are likely to persist.

Children First Canada has called for the implementation of a Canadian Children’s Charter. It has also called for the establishment of an independent national commission for children and youth to advocate for children’s rights within the federal government.

Similar children’s charters have been established in several countries to set up national goals for child health and well-being, engage key stakeholders and develop an action plan to ensure each child is able to reach their full potential.

Most kids in Canada grow up healthy and safe. However, this data shows us that there’s still considerable room for improvement.

As parents, neighbours, teachers and friends, it’s important to watch out for our kids — to help connect them with appropriate resources when they’re struggling and to encourage them to take simple preventative actions (like wearing their bike helmet and getting vaccinated) to make sure that they stay safe.

Together, we can help change the direction of the statistics and change the narrative so that Canadian children can eventually have some of the best health outcomes internationally.

Amy Metcalfe, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology, Medicine, and Community Health Sciences, University of Calgary

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.