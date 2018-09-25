It’s not the questions, it’s the motive behind them.
To say nothing of the pressure to answer them.
And that’s why a series of more than three dozen questions posed by the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce has no business in our municipal election campaign.
The questions, probing everything from birthplace to faith to views on abortion and abuse in the Catholic Church, surfaced online last week and have ignited a firestorm of controversy.
The criticisms seem well-placed.
One could certainly debate the role of a chamber of commerce in our community and why it’s asking questions that have little to do with actual commerce.
According to its website, the chamber is “dedicated to a prosperous community” and “to helping your business succeed.”
It’s hard to see how the question, “how many times have you been married?” — a question that was asked of candidates in the chamber interview — connects to the mandate.
More concerning, however, is the underlying theme the questions appear to be delving into.
The suggestion is that place of birth, chosen religion and number of marriages somehow determine one’s ability or suitability to carry out the job of a municipal councillor or regional chair.
Furthermore, there’s the uncomfortable yet perfectly reasonable deduction that the questions are leading us to decide if a person born in a particular country, who practises a particular faith and who has been married only once is somehow a better or worse candidate than another.
First-time candidate Sandy Falkiner, who has already gone through the chamber interview, said she felt trapped and regrets allowing such a form of “interrogation” to take place.
“I regret not walking out of the interview and boldly displaying my displeasure,” Falkiner wrote in an open letter to the Chamber. “I regret not taking a stand against what I believe to be some extremely invasive and discriminatory questioning.”
Yet even some of this election’s most seasoned candidates didn’t flinch when faced with the interview.
Three of the four candidates for regional chair — all of whom have held office in the past — took part in the chamber’s interview and defended the line of questioning as a different way of drawing out personal details from a person seeking office.
Only candidate Jay Aissa would condemn the questions, calling them inappropriate and saying they have nothing to do with a person’s platform or vision for the region.
Still, focusing solely on the relevance of the questions absolves the chamber of deserved scrutiny about whether it was trying to expose candidates who didn’t fall within an arbitrary value set, or implicitly support someone who fell neatly between the lines — whatever lines those may be.
To say the chamber’s questions were flawed and its motives questionable would be an understatement.
But we are talking about municipal politics, which is not something we do often enough.
And whether a candidate answered the questions, didn’t answer the questions, or spoke out against them, we’ve all learned a little bit more as a result.
Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.
