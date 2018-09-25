Furthermore, there’s the uncomfortable yet perfectly reasonable deduction that the questions are leading us to decide if a person born in a particular country, who practises a particular faith and who has been married only once is somehow a better or worse candidate than another.

First-time candidate Sandy Falkiner, who has already gone through the chamber interview, said she felt trapped and regrets allowing such a form of “interrogation” to take place.

“I regret not walking out of the interview and boldly displaying my displeasure,” Falkiner wrote in an open letter to the Chamber. “I regret not taking a stand against what I believe to be some extremely invasive and discriminatory questioning.”

Yet even some of this election’s most seasoned candidates didn’t flinch when faced with the interview.

Three of the four candidates for regional chair — all of whom have held office in the past — took part in the chamber’s interview and defended the line of questioning as a different way of drawing out personal details from a person seeking office.

Only candidate Jay Aissa would condemn the questions, calling them inappropriate and saying they have nothing to do with a person’s platform or vision for the region.

Still, focusing solely on the relevance of the questions absolves the chamber of deserved scrutiny about whether it was trying to expose candidates who didn’t fall within an arbitrary value set, or implicitly support someone who fell neatly between the lines — whatever lines those may be.

To say the chamber’s questions were flawed and its motives questionable would be an understatement.

But we are talking about municipal politics, which is not something we do often enough.

And whether a candidate answered the questions, didn’t answer the questions, or spoke out against them, we’ve all learned a little bit more as a result.

Kitchener Post columnist Mike Farwell is a broadcaster, MC and advocate. Follow him on Twitter @farwell_WR or connect with him via Mike.Farwell@rci.rogers.com.