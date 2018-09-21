RE “Seven Years Later: Is the Rental Housing Bylaw Effective? (Sept. 20, 2018)

This story by Adam Jackson raises the question for whom this bylaw is effective. For the city of Waterloo it certainly is! It raised more than $6 million for the city bylaw department adding probably 5-6 city staff.

This money came from the small housing unit renters, those with four or less bedrooms. The original problem of rundown university student housing, which this bylaw was to address has been removed by all the high rise student housing. Because the bylaw also applies to housing in the “suburbs” of Waterloo, rentals are higher in price here than in the rest of the region. Yet the demand to live in Waterloo is great. Last summer when my wife and I advertised a rental, a detached house in Clair Village, 10 applicants, after seeing the house, filled out an application within 48 hours. None of them were students. Except for one couple, all had children.

In my view landlords have moved out of Waterloo in large part because of the rather expensive and “pain in the neck” rental bylaw.