Childhood seems endless until you become a parent. Then you realize how little time you have.
Sometimes, this understanding can be a comfort. Other times, however, it gives you a sense of urgency that many companies have gotten rich exploiting.
You want to create childhood memories within the next 18 years of your child’s existence that they will remember for the remaining 62.
That’s one reason, I think, why my wife and I drove our two kids 10,000 kilometres to California and back in a Prius.
We survived because we went into it knowing that there would be trying moments. “If nothing else, this will be fodder for a book,” Erin said, “and newspaper columns.”
The spectacular scenery helped. We can be sure that our two children will remember what they saw and will speak of some of it in awe. But after we got past the Grand Canyon and overheated by the Hoover Dam, our kids were done with sightseeing.
You'd think we would have learned, but we didn’t. Last week, we followed up our 25 days on the road with a trip to Point Pelee.
As autumn looms, Erin wanted to see the famous monarch butterfly migration. I was intrigued at seeing the southernmost point in mainland Canada. So, we packed the Prius with daughter the younger and my mother-in-law, and we drove out.
Point Pelee is worth seeing, but you should be aware that it’s farther than you think. There is a visitor’s centre by the parking lot and a shuttle that takes you to the point. It would have been nice to take in the visitor’s centre, but the length of the trip meant we arrived late. The place shuts down at sunset, so we had to hurry to get to the point.
And what was that sign warning about sandflies?
We emerged from the canopy onto a rough sandy spit surrounded by water. The sun was on the horizon. It is a picture-perfect place. But it’s also a perfect habitat for gnatlike sandflies.
As a fellow Kitchener resident, I know you’ve seen gnats occasionally flying around your head under certain seasonal weather conditions. These are annoying, but easy to ignore. After Point Pelee, I now know what a biblical plague looks like.
I walked into clouds of gnats so thick, I was inclined to hit the dirt. Columns of these bugs rose up from the trees like weak tornadoes. We managed to take photographs of gnats against the sunset.
I walked down to the point itself, which was miraculously free of bugs, and pronounced myself the southernmost man in mainland Canada. “Cool!” said the guy behind me. “What are you going to do now?”
“Stay here to keep away from the bugs.”
We didn’t see a single butterfly, despite earlier butterfly counts. A part of me suspects they stayed away because of the gnats.
Daughter the elder, who decided against going out, was smug for days afterward. Daughter the younger regaled friends and relatives about the gnats.
So, really, we did succeed in giving our children another memory they will never forget.
When I was daughter the elder’s age, some of my favourite memories at the time came when my parents showed they trusted me enough to have the run of our house while they went away to do their own thing.
But, I suspect, while our children may not appreciate every attempt to make memories, they at least appreciate the fact that their parents love them so much that we can’t not try.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
Childhood seems endless until you become a parent. Then you realize how little time you have.
Sometimes, this understanding can be a comfort. Other times, however, it gives you a sense of urgency that many companies have gotten rich exploiting.
You want to create childhood memories within the next 18 years of your child’s existence that they will remember for the remaining 62.
That’s one reason, I think, why my wife and I drove our two kids 10,000 kilometres to California and back in a Prius.
We survived because we went into it knowing that there would be trying moments. “If nothing else, this will be fodder for a book,” Erin said, “and newspaper columns.”
The spectacular scenery helped. We can be sure that our two children will remember what they saw and will speak of some of it in awe. But after we got past the Grand Canyon and overheated by the Hoover Dam, our kids were done with sightseeing.
You'd think we would have learned, but we didn’t. Last week, we followed up our 25 days on the road with a trip to Point Pelee.
As autumn looms, Erin wanted to see the famous monarch butterfly migration. I was intrigued at seeing the southernmost point in mainland Canada. So, we packed the Prius with daughter the younger and my mother-in-law, and we drove out.
Point Pelee is worth seeing, but you should be aware that it’s farther than you think. There is a visitor’s centre by the parking lot and a shuttle that takes you to the point. It would have been nice to take in the visitor’s centre, but the length of the trip meant we arrived late. The place shuts down at sunset, so we had to hurry to get to the point.
And what was that sign warning about sandflies?
We emerged from the canopy onto a rough sandy spit surrounded by water. The sun was on the horizon. It is a picture-perfect place. But it’s also a perfect habitat for gnatlike sandflies.
As a fellow Kitchener resident, I know you’ve seen gnats occasionally flying around your head under certain seasonal weather conditions. These are annoying, but easy to ignore. After Point Pelee, I now know what a biblical plague looks like.
I walked into clouds of gnats so thick, I was inclined to hit the dirt. Columns of these bugs rose up from the trees like weak tornadoes. We managed to take photographs of gnats against the sunset.
I walked down to the point itself, which was miraculously free of bugs, and pronounced myself the southernmost man in mainland Canada. “Cool!” said the guy behind me. “What are you going to do now?”
“Stay here to keep away from the bugs.”
We didn’t see a single butterfly, despite earlier butterfly counts. A part of me suspects they stayed away because of the gnats.
Daughter the elder, who decided against going out, was smug for days afterward. Daughter the younger regaled friends and relatives about the gnats.
So, really, we did succeed in giving our children another memory they will never forget.
When I was daughter the elder’s age, some of my favourite memories at the time came when my parents showed they trusted me enough to have the run of our house while they went away to do their own thing.
But, I suspect, while our children may not appreciate every attempt to make memories, they at least appreciate the fact that their parents love them so much that we can’t not try.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.
Childhood seems endless until you become a parent. Then you realize how little time you have.
Sometimes, this understanding can be a comfort. Other times, however, it gives you a sense of urgency that many companies have gotten rich exploiting.
You want to create childhood memories within the next 18 years of your child’s existence that they will remember for the remaining 62.
That’s one reason, I think, why my wife and I drove our two kids 10,000 kilometres to California and back in a Prius.
We survived because we went into it knowing that there would be trying moments. “If nothing else, this will be fodder for a book,” Erin said, “and newspaper columns.”
The spectacular scenery helped. We can be sure that our two children will remember what they saw and will speak of some of it in awe. But after we got past the Grand Canyon and overheated by the Hoover Dam, our kids were done with sightseeing.
You'd think we would have learned, but we didn’t. Last week, we followed up our 25 days on the road with a trip to Point Pelee.
As autumn looms, Erin wanted to see the famous monarch butterfly migration. I was intrigued at seeing the southernmost point in mainland Canada. So, we packed the Prius with daughter the younger and my mother-in-law, and we drove out.
Point Pelee is worth seeing, but you should be aware that it’s farther than you think. There is a visitor’s centre by the parking lot and a shuttle that takes you to the point. It would have been nice to take in the visitor’s centre, but the length of the trip meant we arrived late. The place shuts down at sunset, so we had to hurry to get to the point.
And what was that sign warning about sandflies?
We emerged from the canopy onto a rough sandy spit surrounded by water. The sun was on the horizon. It is a picture-perfect place. But it’s also a perfect habitat for gnatlike sandflies.
As a fellow Kitchener resident, I know you’ve seen gnats occasionally flying around your head under certain seasonal weather conditions. These are annoying, but easy to ignore. After Point Pelee, I now know what a biblical plague looks like.
I walked into clouds of gnats so thick, I was inclined to hit the dirt. Columns of these bugs rose up from the trees like weak tornadoes. We managed to take photographs of gnats against the sunset.
I walked down to the point itself, which was miraculously free of bugs, and pronounced myself the southernmost man in mainland Canada. “Cool!” said the guy behind me. “What are you going to do now?”
“Stay here to keep away from the bugs.”
We didn’t see a single butterfly, despite earlier butterfly counts. A part of me suspects they stayed away because of the gnats.
Daughter the elder, who decided against going out, was smug for days afterward. Daughter the younger regaled friends and relatives about the gnats.
So, really, we did succeed in giving our children another memory they will never forget.
When I was daughter the elder’s age, some of my favourite memories at the time came when my parents showed they trusted me enough to have the run of our house while they went away to do their own thing.
But, I suspect, while our children may not appreciate every attempt to make memories, they at least appreciate the fact that their parents love them so much that we can’t not try.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.