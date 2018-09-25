We emerged from the canopy onto a rough sandy spit surrounded by water. The sun was on the horizon. It is a picture-perfect place. But it’s also a perfect habitat for gnatlike sandflies.

As a fellow Kitchener resident, I know you’ve seen gnats occasionally flying around your head under certain seasonal weather conditions. These are annoying, but easy to ignore. After Point Pelee, I now know what a biblical plague looks like.

I walked into clouds of gnats so thick, I was inclined to hit the dirt. Columns of these bugs rose up from the trees like weak tornadoes. We managed to take photographs of gnats against the sunset.

I walked down to the point itself, which was miraculously free of bugs, and pronounced myself the southernmost man in mainland Canada. “Cool!” said the guy behind me. “What are you going to do now?”

“Stay here to keep away from the bugs.”

We didn’t see a single butterfly, despite earlier butterfly counts. A part of me suspects they stayed away because of the gnats.

Daughter the elder, who decided against going out, was smug for days afterward. Daughter the younger regaled friends and relatives about the gnats.

So, really, we did succeed in giving our children another memory they will never forget.

When I was daughter the elder’s age, some of my favourite memories at the time came when my parents showed they trusted me enough to have the run of our house while they went away to do their own thing.

But, I suspect, while our children may not appreciate every attempt to make memories, they at least appreciate the fact that their parents love them so much that we can’t not try.

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbow.