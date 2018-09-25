GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Lie low and choose to be passive. Listen carefully to a conversation to determine what is being left out. Confusion seems to surround a work-related situation. Let it go; time will help you clear up the problem. Say little and learn a lot. Tonight: Get some extra zzz's.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You could feel restricted by someone in authority. A partner could be pushing to handle finances differently. Confusion surrounds both your domestic and professional lives. You also might be too tired to process all of this information. Postpone decisions. Tonight: Make it early.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Pull back a bit. Take in the big picture. Know that what you visualize might not be viable. The more you detach, the better off you will be. At this point in time, don't make demands. You could gain a more accurate assessment of a situation. Tonight: Take a nap, then decide.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

One-on-one relating elicits some strong reactions, which you might not appreciate. Do not judge others and their sources of information; just listen. Another person might have a valid point. Confusion surrounds calls, emails and discussions. Tonight: Stay close to home.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could be tired and withdrawn. Know and establish your limits with others, especially a close associate or loved one. This person might not like what he or she hears. Let it go. Listen to suggestions from others, but clarify what you are hearing. Tonight: Say "yes" to an invitation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Communicate what you can about an important project. You might not know the best way to handle someone who does not want to hear your message. Pull back. Let this person find you when he or she is prepared to have the discussion. Be patient. Tonight: Off to the gym.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Deal with a close child or loved one directly. The conversation you have might be confidential, and it could make the other party feel vulnerable. Remain sensitive and deal with others on an individual level. You know what you need to do. Tonight: Relax to a good movie.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might be looked at as a stick in the mud because you seem to always have a reason for why an idea or suggestion will not work. You might not be comfortable with what comes up. Learn to voice your concerns kindly and considerately. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You need to stay on top of someone else's request. This person means what he or she says, and knows what he or she is asking for. To get the results you desire, refuse to push too hard. First, deal with this person directly. You will be more focused afterward. Tonight: Hang out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your views on spending need to come forward in a positive way. You might not be able to get certain items as quickly as you might like. Your smile and positive approach help others relax. Remember that you have a lot going for you. Tonight: Be aware of what you offer.

BORN TODAY: Actor Michael Douglas (1944), actor Will Smith (1968), actor Donald Glover (1983)



www.jacquelinebigar.com