GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

Be courteous, but give yourself some much-needed space. You need to recharge and get some rest. By lying low and squeezing in a nap, you can revitalize yourself. Your ability to make up for lost time will be enhanced once you feel energized. Tonight: Finish what you must.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Focus on your long-term goals. Do not push too hard to make what you want happen. Have some faith. Lady Luck suddenly appears. You could find a loved one to be very controlling. If that is the case, step away. Be open to change. Tonight: Among the crowds.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Respond to a vague inquiry. Your ability to see what is going on allows greater give-and-take. Your openness might surprise the other party. Refuse to get stuck in what you must do; instead, make time for this individual. Tonight: Be spontaneous, and embrace a fun challenge.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Reach out to someone you care about. You don't seem to be able to make a difference in how this person views a situation, but at least you can help him or her relax more. Understand that your efforts will be appreciated. Tonight: Christen the weekend by meeting up with friends.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could make a substantial difference to a partner if you are willing discuss an important matter in terms that he or she can understand. No matter what, be sure to express your feelings. Be more forthcoming with your ideas. Tonight: Dinner with a favorite person.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might feel reactive or somewhat out of control when dealing with one specific person. Your ability to get through a problem does not seem to count right now. Open up to new possibilities presented by a partner. Do not insist on having your way. Tonight: Relax.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Do as much as you can to break free from your routine, especially if you are losing some of the enthusiasm you attach to certain activities. If you are single, someone you meet could be significant. You might be surprised by this connection. Tonight: Read between the lines.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your creativity might be inspired by a far-out thought. You might wonder if it is possible to make this notion a reality. Test it out on others rather than decide its validity yourself. Getting feedback will be important. Tonight: Join a special friend or associate for dinner and drinks.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Pressure builds. Your hands are full as it is, and an unexpected happening at your home might take up a large part of your weekend. Do not fight the inevitable. Know when to let go and give others their space; their tune might change quickly as a result. Tonight: Where the action is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might feel somewhat unresponsive in the morning. Take a nap, and you will come back feeling energized and ready to throw yourself into the moment. Someone could disclose some important information. Keep it hush-hush for now. Tonight: Be a social butterfly.

BORN TODAY: Actress Hilary Duff (1987), TV personality Ed Sullivan (1901), actress Naomi Watts (1968)



www.jacquelinebigar.com